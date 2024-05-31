Restoring Africa’s Culture and Philosophy Is the Key to Development

Africa’s future hinges on its ability to overcome colonial intellectual constructs and leverage its rich cultural heritage. Developing a collective African consciousness that enhances coordination would enable the continent to take advantage of economies of scale and emerge as a major geopolitical player.
WASHINGTON, DC – By fostering the discovery of truth, philosophy can provide the intellectual foundation for development and illuminate paths toward more cohesive and prosperous societies. As Victor Hugo put it, “Philosophy should be an energy; it should find its aim and its effect in the amelioration of mankind.”
But policymakers across Africa have overwhelmingly failed to emphasize this disposition. Rather than developing a collective consciousness that would help foster economic convergence and regional integration, most governments on the continent find themselves managing crisis after crisis. The stickiness of the colonial development model of resource extraction – which is fundamentally disconnected from Africa’s historical traditions and future aspirations – has only exacerbated the problem.
The neglect of philosophy, and the resulting ideological vacuum (especially in the policy arena), is also rooted in centuries of colonialism and slavery. The dehumanization of Africans and the repression of their culture became integral to economic prosperity and wealth accumulation in Europe and America. It involved the systematic destruction of the social structures that defined African societies and held communities together, reflected today in chronically low trust in the state.
