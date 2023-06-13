Anti-Neoliberalism as if the Poor Mattered

Dear Professor Arvind, What a remarkable article and always such a learning experience reading you here in the spaces of Project Syndicate. May be the Project Syndicate editors have noticed I am always excited to read the commentaries of distinguished authors and it is because of the quality of the content.



Professor Arvind you have quite amicably provided both sides of the coin to your readers. You started with telling us neoliberalism was not quite out of place for benefitting lower and middle income countries. The winners of neo liberalism is China, India and East Asia. That amounts to significant portion of world's population. For most developing countries poverty has been reduced in for example rest of Asia like Pakistan or Bangladesh and Africa. All thanks to neo liberalism, middle class in every developing country has increased bringing great news for democratic values that free world cherish so much. Yes inequalities have increased but the net gain is there for every person to enjoy post 1980s as a direct outcome of increased international trade and financial flows. Yes I am thinking as a pure Economist as you are arguing as an Economist in this article. The flow of goods and money has changed lives of millions inany developing country that has embraced international trade and globalization. If we include China and India, the economic beneficiaries' amount to billions of people. That is unheard of in entire history of human civilization.



Globalization that has come with neo liberalism comes with an economic caveat and that was the one that will benefit would be more educated on average or would have some skill to sell to the national and international markets. The best nations and the most hardworking with higher median level of cognitive intelligence partly due to better education were those nations other the Americans, Europeans, Canadians or Australians were those that benefitted the most on average from neo liberalism and globalization and these nations were India and China. Though as mentioned above all nations benefitted but why it is India, China and East Asia.



Well, most of the African and Asian region simply benefitted from embracing services sector focused economies. It is only China, India and East Asia that could jump into the technology band wagon and compete with the developed nations. That is something remarkable from these countries and that is the main reason these countries have been sustaining their growth rates.



Now quite brilliantly and subtly you have moved from being a proponent of neo liberalism to the advocate of IRA and protectionism drawing your attention to the world that this challenge is actually an opportunity for the world if United States do adhere to a prosperous world though it is not American responsibility to worry about the state of affairs in other countries. But as a great economist that you are and having studies and worked in the best universities of the world like Harvard University, you feel compassion towards the underdeveloped South. America is not only a great nation to set its priority towards a green future but it should bring along the whole world with it as it has lead many a efforts in the past for global welfare through institutions of international governance.



It is my pleasure to share with you that as your student and student of the Modern World, I have also started the debate in Pakistan by sharing my point of view about the future of the country understanding the economics of initiatives like IRA. For example, I have written and discussed that Pakistan has yet to manufacture an auto mobile. Currently Honda and Toyota are the two main automobile manufacturers in Pakistan with investments ranging to millions of dollars. The government of Pakistan has also realised some years back that Pakistani prosperity is linked with its industrial base. But Pakistan has no industrial base. Should Pakistan re invent the wheel where Engineering education in Pakistan has been the best in the world since its independence in 1947.



I have mentioned and written that Pakistani firms donot undertake Research and Development and the government partly understands it and the government has created a department that is Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) in every university so that Research and Development can be undertaken by highly qualified PhDs that are only available in universities in Pakistan. I was Director ORIC at the best Engineering University of Pakistan namely Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and it was a great experience working with the best Engineers of Pakistan as an Economist. At GIK we had a professor of a Russian Origin who had more then 100 US patents to his name working on batteries. So I told the professor whether we can convince Honda Motors or Toyota Motors to not reinvent the wheel if they havent locally manufactured an automobile but ask them to work on a EV prototype and by the time EVs become the main transport of the world, Pakistan would be commercially producing locally manufactured EVs.



Similarly, I absolutely agree with you if IRA means a new world order of renewable energy than the international governance and financial assistance by institutions of international governance should already cater their international lending to this new reality and that means an entirely new world that even donot exist in the US. But US is the hub of innovation and what the great nation dreams it makes it happen. We can say same for other developed nations and also I can speak for China and India. But the world that represent countries like Pakistan in Asia or Africa still has to take baby steps for making them nations that are capable of innovation and invention.



That is why it becomes paramount for countries to understand the top leader in innovation and that is USA. It seems it is not only capitalism, but it is certain values that ensure citizen rights, freedom of expression and democratic values that brings best from the best minds of the world.



Any one can invent. There are no better intelligent scientists than Russians. Russians were the first to go to the orbit. It is not the invention, but it is its public utility and public welfare. It is all good if it can be commercialized for the benefit of everyone in a nation state or it can have commercial value for the global consumer. And Finacial prosperity for the nation state and the entrepreneur other than the patent holder is the

economics and goodies of economics that has been enjoyed by the world through globalization.



I can at least speak for Pakistan as we are much lower in the technology ladder than India or China. I have recently asked World Bank President to invest in University Education by funding opportunities that allow partnership between government, academia and industry. But my few words above suggest that to be able to do that it is most probably paramount for Pakistan to promote and adhere to modern day values like democracy, citizen rights, freedom of expression and thereby economic and scientific prosperity is ensured for every citizen of the country.



Lets make green economy the future of every one through policies like IRA. And may the leaders of Asia, Africa and Latin America do their part to independently gain from the good word spread by great economists like yourself.