Is the Outlook for the Global Economy Still Bullish?

I'm not at all reassured that U.S. (or Western world) inflation will return to anything approaching normalcy, which usually hovers between 1.9% and 2.3%.



If the Fed chairman is timid, it might be the end of the decade before we see a CPI anywhere around 2%. If however, the Fed takes aggressive action now by raising the lending rate by another quarter-point, then we will see some progress toward a 2% inflation rate. But even that won't completely solve the problem, IMHO.



Here's why: The ONLY reason we're seeing a slight improvement in the inflation rate is because the price of automotive and airline fuels have decreased markedly since last year. That's the complete story on the improvement in the U.S. and the Western world inflation rate.



Remove the fuels outlier and you have markedly higher grocery and housing prices (both purchase and rentals), and many other consumer goods costing considerably more than one-year ago.



If you've purchased a Ford vehicle lately, you'll know that several of their car/truck lines are selling at FAR beyond their MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested RETAIL Price) sometimes by as much as one-third more than the dealership is asking on the MSRP window sticker! Almost unprecedented.



In the case of special Ford vehicles like the Ford GT (2023's production run sold out in 2022) and each of those cars were sold for about $400,000. each.



At auction in recent months, some used 2022 Ford GT's (with up to 10,000 miles on them!) have sold for up to $1.8 million.



'Buy low, sell high.'



Indeed.



Higher prices on everything except fuels, and much higher prices on upscale vehicles in the U.S. and other Western countries, combined with two existing wars and other new conflicts arising doesn't reassure me that inflation has been capped and will soon resume its normal +- 2% levels.



As always, very best regards,

John Brian Shannon