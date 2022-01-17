Why Did Almost Nobody See Inflation Coming?

Let me share something with you on background: When I was in the IMF a couple of years after the 2008-09 GFC the joke was that Furman along with Peter Orszag--both of whom had important positions in the two Obama Administrations, though not at the same time--should be given new titles: Larry Summers' Outriders. The Big Man sat in the armored limo while his outriders were his guards, to protect him from attacks and to shoot down his enemies



Furman of course surpassed even Orszag in his devotion to Summers. He assumed the mannerisms of his deity--a kind of mirthless smile while speaking that is meant to assure you "See, I'm not a monster"--and in meetings he would take the lead to fend of any objections to Summers' proposals.



Let me be clear: The White House was not the only place, by the way, where men would been their knee to Old Mr Blowhard. My own boss at the IMF, Olivier Blanchard, was one of his prime lackeys, as were Nouriel Roubini and Mohammed El-Erian, two policy entrepreneurs, who were and still are Summers' chorus of cheerleaders in the financial markets (and frequent contributors to PS.)



Why do I mention this here? Because Furman, like his idol, has become a one-trick pony. You just have to be read this cabal's twitter accounts to see their obsession with demand-side inflation. They have only one ox to gore--that Biden's fiscal package (the CARES Act) was inappropriate. Yet if this was all stimulus-led and supply lines have not been disrupted or need to be reset why is there inflation in services even as demand for services fallen? And why is there inflation in Asia when those economies did not experience any fiscal stimulus in 2021? And why is year-over-year core inflation now rising at a decelerating pace? And will base effects not eventually negate these increases?



The PS should try not to become a mouthpiece for this cabal, which already dominates the media landscape.