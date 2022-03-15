This week in Say More, PS talks with Kristen Ghodsee , Professor of Russian and East European Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, and the author of the forthcoming book, Red Valkyries: Feminist Lessons from Five Revolutionary Women .

Project Syndicate: As you and Mitchell A. Orenstein noted last year, widespread disinformation – like that which has prevented Eastern Europeans from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 – is a “legacy of the breakdown of public trust in governmental institutions after communism.” To what extent did this lack of public trust increase Ukraine’s vulnerability to invasion by Russia?

Kristen Ghodsee: Collapsing public trust is a problem throughout Eastern Europe, and it is less a legacy of the communist era than a result of the disappointments of post-communist transition. For instance, a 2009 Pew Research Center poll found that only 30% of Ukrainians supported the shift to democracy, compared to 72% in 1991. Just 36% supported the change to capitalism, compared to 52% in 1991.

In 2019, the Pew Research Center returned to Ukraine to ask whether elected leaders cared what ordinary people thought: only 15% of respondents believed so. Similarly, only 14% of Ukrainians reported that the economic situation in their country was “good.” And Ukrainians had the lowest levels of self-reported life satisfaction of all European countries surveyed, even worse than Russia.