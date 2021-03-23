This week in Say More, PS talks with Françoise Girard , former president of the International Women’s Health Coalition.

Project Syndicate: In 2018, you stressed the importance of normalizing abortion, which occurs “in every country and within every socioeconomic class,” and of overcoming widespread misconceptions, including that criminalization reduces the number of procedures. What can health-care providers and human-rights activists do to improve the public’s understanding of abortion globally? To what extent will US President Joe Biden’s repeal of the “global gag rule” bolster such efforts?

Françoise Girard: Abortion providers and women’s rights activists can use a range of approaches to influence public opinion. For starters, it is essential to share the facts. One in four women in the United States will have an abortion by age 45, for example, and unwanted pregnancy rates are higher in countries that restrict access to abortion.

But, in terms of impact, statistics have their limits. This is where storytelling comes in. During the campaign to decriminalize abortion in Ireland, many came forward to describe their harrowing experiences being forced to travel to England to terminate a pregnancy. The abortion ban was no longer an abstract idea to debate; it was a policy with very real consequences for people’s family, neighbors, and friends. This helped to turn the tide of public opinion, leading to overwhelming support for decriminalization.