This week in Say More, PS talks with Chris Patten , the last British governor of Hong Kong, a former EU commissioner for external affairs, and Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Project Syndicate: You’ve long urged liberal democracies to come together to “defend their belief in a global order based on credible international agreements and the rule of law.” And you recently wrote that the AUKUS security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States represents a positive and necessary step forward. But you say this “should not be the last agreement between like-minded powers to counter Chinese aggression.” What should come next?

Chris Patten: In the security arena, the AUKUS submarine deal is precisely the sort of agreement liberal democracies might want to pursue, with the objective of constraining Chinese military aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. The only aspect of that deal with which I take issue is the rather ham-fisted way in which it was negotiated. France was blindsided by the news that such a deal had been reached – and, thus, that a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract it had been negotiating with Australia was off the table. French sensibilities should have been considered during both the negotiation of AUKUS and the subsequent discussions fleshing out the agreement.

China’s neighbors and the world’s liberal democracies should also be cooperating beyond the security arena, in order to protect and enhance the global order and the international rule of law. We can start doing this within the frameworks of existing international organizations. For example, in the World Trade Organization, we should work collectively to press China to honor its agreements. In the United Nations agencies – such as the UN Human Rights Commission – we should again try to mobilize support for condemning Chinese serial violations of its obligations under international law.