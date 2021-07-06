The Communist Party of China at 100

The Communist Party of China, founded a century ago, has been in power for more than seven decades – and it has big plans for the future. What do those plans entail, and is the Party still strong enough to implement them?

Transcript

EB: Welcome to Opinion Has It. I’m Elmira Bayrasli.

The Communist Party of China just celebrated its centennial, and it was quite the affair.

Archive Recording: Our top story this hour, the Chinese Communist Party puts up a grand extravaganza as it celebrates its 100th founding anniversary.

Archive Recording: A 100th birthday marked with fanfare, military precision, and tens of thousands of adoring supporters.

Archive Recording: Seventy-thousand people gathering with precision-like performance, really sending this official message to not only the Chinese people, but to the world.

EB: The CCP has been in power for more than seven decades. And it has big plans for the future.

Archive Recording, President Xi Jinping: Today, 100 years on from its founding, the Communist Party of China is still in its prime and remains as determined as ever to achieve lasting richness for the Chinese nation.