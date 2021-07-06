English

The Communist Party of China at 100

Podcasts

The Communist Party of China, founded a century ago, has been in power for more than seven decades – and it has big plans for the future. What do those plans entail, and is the Party still strong enough to implement them?

Mitter_Website_Podcast

Listen and subscribe to all episodes from your favorite podcast app. Find Opinion Has It on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, or via RSS Feed. Have a suggestion for an episode? Email us at podcasts@project-syndicate.org.

Transcript

EB: Welcome to Opinion Has It. I’m Elmira Bayrasli.


The Communist Party of China just celebrated its centennial, and it was quite the affair.

Archive Recording: Our top story this hour, the Chinese Communist Party puts up a grand extravaganza as it celebrates its 100th founding anniversary.

Archive Recording: A 100th birthday marked with fanfare, military precision, and tens of thousands of adoring supporters.

Archive Recording: Seventy-thousand people gathering with precision-like performance, really sending this official message to not only the Chinese people, but to the world.

EB: The CCP has been in power for more than seven decades. And it has big plans for the future.

Archive Recording, President Xi Jinping: Today, 100 years on from its founding, the Communist Party of China is still in its prime and remains as determined as ever to achieve lasting richness for the Chinese nation.

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

or

Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.

Register

Support High-Quality Commentary

For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.

But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.

As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads, book reviews, and insider interviews; Big Picture topical collections; Say More contributor interviews; Opinion Has It podcast features; The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.

By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/0mlkHco