Is It Time to Cancel the Olympics?

Even when the world isn’t gripped by a pandemic, staging the Olympic Games can create serious problems for local populations. So, why do cities and countries keep seeking to host them?

Transcript

Elmira Bayrasli: Welcome to Opinion Has It. I’m Elmira Bayrasli. The 2020 Summer Olympics are finally about to begin in Tokyo, and locals aren’t happy about it.

Archive Recording: These people marching through the streets of Tokyo are not celebrating the coming Olympics, but demanding it be stopped.

EB: The Games were delayed for a year because of COVID-19. But even now, there are serious questions about their safety.

Archive Recording: Well, it’s official, no fans at the Tokyo Olympics. Organizers made that announcement today, essentially turning the Games into a TV-only event.

Archive Recording: No claps, no cheers, no fans at all.

Archive Recording: Japan is taking a tougher approach to help curb the spread of COVID-19 just two weeks before the Olympics is said to begin.