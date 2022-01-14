What's Left of Cambridge Economics?

As the complexities have increased in our global, inter-connected commercial and economic lives, it's increasingly becoming clear that very few people understand how our economic and social lives are functioning reliably, and trustworthy anymore, anywhere in the world.



During the Reagan-Clinton-Bush era of dismantling every commonsense safe-guard learned during and after the Crash-of-29 period we appear to have been beguiled by the trickle-down preachers, the outsourcing sales-men and the lure of High Equity Investment firms. Cash has been proposed to be suspect, because it's used by drug lords, and instead, credit cards and complex credit swaps have ballooned our personal and global indebtedness to a level and complexity that boggles the minds of most everyone, politicians and economists alike.



Professor Galbraith has an excellent and hard-earned publishing and public service record, and Professor Coyle will, most likely, in time, have a similar path. As authors and guardians of the safety of our global economic fabric, perhaps it is timely that both take a break from peer-reviewed publishing to re-read Robert Fulghum's "All I really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten: Uncommon Thoughts on Common Things." We need to see them write for a wider audience, using language that is accessible to a majority of adult readers.



Most of us have trouble trusting the 're-set' of the global economy that has been proposed by current One Percenters and the spin doctors of the mega-media while we have been distracted by the Covid story. The lack of trust in a global IMF system of a completely cashless economy where invisible economists and computers are gambling with everyone's income and savings is at record lows, it appears.



Many of us would like to see economic and social information about structural successes in different economies, instead of being trapped by singular economic and social structures exemplified by either the US-profit-at-any-cost model, the EU equality-at-any-cost model or the Chinese Top-down-control model. We obviously need an economy that is sufficiently robust and diverse to handle the needs of 8-12 billion people and an increasingly troublesome and costly climate challenge.



Perhaps Professors Galbraith and Coyle could consider writing about examples of economic and social success stories that benefit more than the 1% system.