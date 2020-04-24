What the Stock Market Is Really Saying

The world has been flushed by central bank money since the dot.com bubble. Demand for this excess money doesn't match up by far. Low interest rates are just the logical consequence. Unicorns like SpaceX, Virgin Galagtica, Blue Origin, Tesla, Uber, Wework etc. and other ridiculous projects (like some green deals) recieve plenty of money whereas lots of people still don't have proper accomodation (not only in Africa!), clean water, sanitation etc. Speculators are eager to make money with high speculative New Economy projects, whereas the Old Economy, too boring for the new speculator type, doesn't promise enough ROI. Its not only the age of fake news but also of fake companies for fake speculators.

For the defensive investor there are only govt bonds left or cash deposits which depress interest rates for those assets.

Central banks around the world have prostituted themselfs for the demand of credit for everyone that has a teribble idea for a business that perhaps is making a small profit in 100 years from now. Therefore they increased the money supply to finance this because they were scared the economy would tank and never recover again. The economy has tanked anyway of course, and recovered, since periodically debt can't be paid off if down payments exceed cahs flow.

One day - I hope I won't live to see this - all those debt has to be settled and a reset of this strange economic, or lets call it management theory, will occure.