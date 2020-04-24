op_lhatheway1_XinhuaMichael Nagle via Getty Images_NYSEstockmarket Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images

Long Reads

English

What the Stock Market Is Really Saying

The seeming confidence expressed by global equity markets in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic has surprised many – including many market participants. But a closer look reveals an unambiguous message: The global economy is facing a long, deep malaise, followed by a "new normal" of reduced earnings and profitability for all but a chosen few.

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING – In his 2004 book, The Wisdom of Crowds, James Surowiecki shows that large groups of people typically converge upon better predictions than even the smartest individual. He applies this logic to financial markets, where individual investors collectively determine the prices of stocks and bonds. Insofar as the value of a stock or bond reflects its future cash flows (appropriately discounted), markets are typically considered good predictors of the future.

And yet, we know that the collective wisdom distilled by markets is not always correct. As the Nobel laureate economist Paul Samuelson famously quipped back in 1966, “Wall Street indexes predicted nine out of the last five recessions.”

What, then, are we to make of global equity markets over the past month? Despite rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, sweeping lockdowns, soaring unemployment, and collapsing economic activity, markets have been on a tear. Are they expressing collective wisdom about a better future, or the groupthink of lemmings running off a cliff?

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

Get unlimited access to PS premium content, including in-depth commentaries, book reviews, exclusive interviews, On Point, the Big Picture, the PS Archive, and our annual year-ahead magazine.

Support High-Quality Commentary

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, and its effects reverberate around the world, Project Syndicate is delivering the expert scientific, economic, and political insights that people need. For more than 25 years, we have been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. In this crisis, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.

But there is no doubt that the intensifying crisis puts us, like so many other organizations, under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.

As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads and book reviews, Say More contributor interviews, The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues – including the latest outbreak-related developments – to as wide an audience as possible.

By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/oPCubb5;