The Fog of War Crimes

The possibility that the Putin regime is approaching its end is transforming the many calls for an international tribunal into an urgent matter rather than an academic interest.

This article points to the conflicts of interest that marked the Nuremberg and the Tokyo tribunals. This would no doubt be exploited by supporters of Putin and not contribute to resolution of the matter for the Russian people. It is abundantly clear that the Putin regime has committed war crimes and that an international tribunal is warranted. It would be preferable that the Russian people themselves bring Putin to justice. In November 2020 Putin signed a law that prohibits prosecution of a former president for crimes while in office. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/22/putin-signs-bill-granting-lifetime-immunity-to-former-russian-presidents. The crime of aggression, is a fundamental violation of article 15 paragraph 4 of the Russian constitution.

"Universally recognized principles and norms of international law as well as international agreements of the Russian Federation should be an integral part of its legal system. If an international agreement of the Russian Federation establishes rules, which differ from those stipulated by law, then the rules of the international agreement shall be applied."



Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the seizure of its territory violate the UN Charter and violate agreements with Ukraine and with other states. The 2020 law against prosecution of the president cannot protect against acts that are fundamental violations of the Russian constitution. Russia's aggression against Ukraine and acts of genocide have no justification under Russian law, if article 15 par. 4 is considered.