Inflation in the Shadow of Debt

This essay says, "Generally speaking, inflation can be stabilized with little recession if people believe the necessary policy tightening will be seen through, rather than abandoned at the first signs of pain. ... In sum, for higher interest rates to reduce inflation, higher interest rates must be accompanied by credible and persistent fiscal tightening, now or later."



Wasn't the first of these two propositions exactly what Pres. Carter and Fed Chair Volcker put to the test? And that failed spectacularly?



To remind, after generations of eclipse, "recesssions can't happen because markets are rational" economics got another look in the 1970s because people got confused about how supply-push inflation works in the alternative Keynesian economics. (Despite being explained perfectly well in updated undergraduate textbooks.)



Carter and Volcker put rational-markets thinking to the test by exclaiming loud and long what the nominal growth path was going to be. Rational markets would surely price everything to that path and inflation would thus conform to it with no recession in real variables.



Sadly, the nominal tightening was followed by a steep recession. So much for rational markets.



In any case, monetary policy stayed tight and inflation did come down. Was that because, as the essay says, of "credible and persistent fiscal tightening"? Actually, as the essay points out, fiscal policy was loosened.



In terms of confidence in government, the loosening was accomplished politically, according to Pres. Reagan's budget director, by simply making up numbers that the administration didn't believe in and by lying in presenting budgets to Congress.



What the rational-markets, low-taxes advocates seem to have learned from this experience was the power of simply making stuff up.