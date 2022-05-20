The Lose-Lose Tech War

Humanity versus national self-interest - if only this was the sole rationale for the decoupling. Alas, the visceral loathing that now accompanies this us versus others is unreasonable and is percolating into every sphere of human activity, blatantly spread with no thanks to social and biased media.



Throttled migration policies that favor unidirectional knowledge flow, unfavorable capital flow, depravation of people in mineral rich locales, erosion of natural Capital and blinding pursuit of unproven mindsets built on unilateral beliefs; this list is growing even as the rivalry is slowly morphing into yet another global divide beyond just Sino- American ( or Chimerican for some) decoupling.



The only consolation, a BRIC wall in place of the Iron curtain. It may thus crumble faster on its own or AI may take intelligent analysis of global commons technologically possible for normal humans to relate to without political intermediation!