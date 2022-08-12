op_campanella10_WANG ZHAOAFP via Getty Images_USChina Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Global Bookmark

en English

Understanding the US-China Rivalry

Five recent books offer five different but often overlapping explanations for how Sino-American relations have reached such a parlous state. Taken together, they suggest that while America may have overdone its previous policy of engagement, it would be a dangerous mistake to go too far in the other direction.

MILAN – The war in Ukraine has not changed America’s strategic priorities. China, not Russia, remains the greatest challenge to the liberal order. “China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained in a recent speech. “Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.”

Still, the events in Ukraine have further deepened the diplomatic and political divide between the two great powers. Immediately before Russia’s invasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that the Chinese-Russian relationship had “no limits,” and he has since refused to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s neo-imperialist aggression.

Equally, the West’s sweeping sanctions against Russia were designed not only to punish the Kremlin but also to send an early warning to China’s leaders who may be contemplating an attack on Taiwan. The escalation of tensions over US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island have now widened the divide even further.

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Project Syndicate Digital Premium Image

Subscribe to Project Syndicate

Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world’s leading thinkers, including long reads, book reviews, topical collections, short-form analysis and predictions, and exclusive interviews; every new issue of the PS Quarterly magazine (print and digital); the complete PS archive; and more. Subscribe now to PS Premium.

Subscribe

https://prosyn.org/Xy21XXE