Insider Interview places prominent leaders and thinkers on both sides of the table for conversations on issues of global importance.

op_okonjoiweala2_ FABRICE COFFRINIAFP via Getty Images_ngoziokonjoiweala Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
en English

The Trade Agenda Today

 interviewed by 

Neither the breakdown of multilateralism nor the rise of the digital economy has made international trade and its central governing body any less important. An open, transparent, rules-based trading system remains crucial for driving economic development and addressing global problems like climate change.

From rising populism and the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this has already been an extraordinarily difficult decade for global trade and the principles, rules, and multilateral institutions that sustain it. To assess the current state of the international trading system and what lies in store for it, Anne O. Krueger, a former chief economist at the World Bank, queries World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on what she sees as the biggest challenges and opportunities.

Hard Times

Anne O. Krueger: Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, trade has been weaponized to punish the Kremlin. What do you think the long-term consequences of this approach will be?

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: The war affects all multilateral organizations, and the WTO is no exception. Since member states cannot ignore the conflict, they will need to make their views known as they see fit, within the WTO and elsewhere.

The multilateral trading system had its origins in the idea that trade and interdependence would foster peace and prosperity, and that stable global relations would in turn facilitate trade flows. The past 75 years have been remarkably prosperous and peaceful by historical standards.

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Investing in Health for All

GettyImages-959020748

PS Events: Investing in Health for All 

Register now for our next virtual event, Investing in Health for All, organized by the European Investment Bank and World Health Organization, where global experts will consider what lessons the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent crises offer for confronting public health challenges in the years ahead.

REGISTER NOW

https://prosyn.org/UWFzRWN