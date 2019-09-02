The Meritocracy Muddle

'...owing to the fact that popular sovereignty is at odds with the careful management of increasingly complex economies.'



The term 'careful management' in this instance being a euphemism used by the global cabal of Globalist/Socialist/Communist/Fabian traitors working to gut and destroy the US and the West more generally, by means that include but are not limited to:



- a wholesale relocation of the West's manufacturing base to a nuclear armed Communist China



- a wholesale transfer by various means of the West's civilian and military IP, technology and know-how, to a nuclear armed Communist China



- a wholesale transfer of the West's capital resources to a nuclear armed Communist China



- a wholesale opening up of Western markets to a mercantilist, nuclear armed Communist China



- the gutting of the West's working and middle classes in order to build up the economy of a nuclear armed Communist China



- the destruction of the West's borders to enable an invasion of the West by millions of aliens that are innately hostile to the West and its continued existence



- a war waged by the cabal of traitor elites embedded in the government, bureaucracy, media, and academia - on the culture and norms of Western Civilization