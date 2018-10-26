The Decline of the West, Again

Helmut believes that Western countries have had Western style liberal democracies and that such democracies provided a role model for non Western countries. Helmut is completely wrong.

1) A minority of western countries had liberal democracies prior to 1970. This became a majority subsequently but the trend is for the number to diminish, not increase.

2) Non Western countries did not model themselves on western liberal democracies precisely because they had a different culture, legal system, and political culture. They also stopped modelling themselves on the USSR after suffering economic setbacks.



Why does Helmut write as follows?- 'But one thing sets today’s warnings apart: in the economically successful countries of Asia, the world now has a clear alternative to Western-style liberal democracy'. Is he really too stupid to understand that the economically successful countries of Asia ALREADY knew they had to make their own model? Being a Western-style liberal democracy was NOT a feasible alternative for non Western countries, liberal or democratic or otherwise.



How stupid and out of touch is Helmut if he imagines that there are countries somewhere in the world which are saying to themselves 'instead of being western style democracies- which we can easily do by changing our history and genetics- we have the alternative to become Chinese or Korean?'



Helmut is a Professor of Sociology. The books he is reviewing here are worthless. Still, why write in such a foolish manner?