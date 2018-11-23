The African Threat

Africa's problems are clearly seen in economic theory. Economics 101 teaches us that if Country X produces commodity X it is bought by currency X belonging to Country X.

The amount supplied of commodity X against currency X available to buy commodity X gives a price were both supply and demand meet.

However, if Country Z wanted commodity X, Country Z would have to change its currency, currency Z into currency Y to buy commodity X.

It is the supply of currency Z for currency Y that creates an exchange rate.

This is the underlying axiom to the supply and demand doctrine.

It is reflected in reality on the ground in that a Euro cannot buy any commodity directly from the United States of America (USA) until it is first changed into a US dollar first in America’s money markets.

Similarly no US dollar cannot buy goods directly from the European Union (EU) unless it is changed first into a Euro.

This fundamentally anchors a country’s production to its currency that represents the value of all its labour and the resulting goods produced which Adam Smith refers to as a “Fund”, hence the real meaning of the word International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sadly for Africa, the tenets of the free market doctrine are not followed.

Africa may be rich in mineral resources and labour but the labour used to produce her processed mineral resources is not purchased by a single African currency.

This violates the principles of the free market doctrine.

In effect, it implies that Africa’s mineral wealth does not truly belong to Africans but that wealth only resides in Africa; hence Africans and their governments have no direct economic and financial access to the value of the mineral wealth on which they sit on.

Africa’s mineral wealth belongs to the currencies that purchase it directly, including the African labour that created the commodities.

These currencies are the US dollar, the Japanese Yen, the Euro, the Sterling pound and from 2015 the Chinese Reminibi.

This unfortunately for Africa sidesteps the fundamental tenets of the supply and demand doctrine and treats Africa’s mineral wealth as if it financial resides in the US, China, Europe and Japan including African labour.

Sadly this has created and perpetuated the notion of racial superiority and Africa’s inferiority.

These currencies that are the only ones allowed to buy up Africa’s mineral are the “accepted currencies” under the London Metal Exchange (LME) regulations.

The LME that handles most of the world nonferrous metals bans African currencies to purchase their own mineral wealth under its charter.

Africa is rich, but the real value of its labour and mineral commodities produced is added not to her Gross Domestic Product through her currencies but directly to the US, Japanese, Chinese and European economies, through their currencies, to claim the title of financial superiority.

Despite Africans contributing to the US, Japanese, EU and Chinese economic success directly, Africans do not get the same political and economic rights, and the same level of funding as States obtain in America from the US Federal Government or Japanese or EU governments that they give to their political regions. Another aspect is the IMF fixed cross rates. The IMF fixed cross rates are based on the exchange rate between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

For example the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Sterling pound on the 15th of July 2017 was one Sterling pound was equal to US$1.30922.

The exchange rate between the South African Rand in British Sterling pound value terms was on the same day ZAR17.0677 against ZAR13.062 per US dollar to give a cross rate of 1.3092.

This mimics the cross rate between the US dollar and the Sterling pound.

The same picture on the same day is seen in the Nigerian Naira being NGN412.083 per Sterling pound and NGN314.748 per Sterling pound. This gives a cross rate of 1.3092.

The same for the Zambian Kwacha being ZMW11.6896 per Sterling pound and ZMW8.928 per US dollar giving a cross rate of 1.30922.

Even the Kenyan Shilling has the mark of the great beast being KES136.152 per Sterling pound against KES 103.992 to yield an IMF fixed cross rate of 1.30922.

The question that arises is that does each African nation’s money markets across the entire continent have exactly the same volume of Sterling pounds and US dollars to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross rate system day in day out?

Does each African country have trade volumes between the US and the UK to justify the IMF fixed cross rate system? As a result, African democracy has continually drifted into mobocracy, as one political group is programmed to exterminate the other which has at many times degenerated into tribalism, xenophobia and religious conflicts, as the fuel for democracy has been taken away.

Freedom is an amalgamation of political and economic liberties and Africa currently, as in her colonial past, is a perfect holocaust bed time story to frighten the innocent western world populous into following a system of oppression.

In the past it was cool to be racist and it was politically correct.

Europe imposed its apartheid rules over Africa and across the pond America had it in its own back yard.

These were rolled back politically from main stream society but economically were never banished, which in recent years has resurfaced back into the political arena.

Africans must start to stand proud, and understand why they sink in poverty, drown in misery and disease and bathe in hunger with still hope in their hearts of a better tomorrow.

Yes! Africa is at the bottom of all socio-economic and financial data from the IMF and World Bank whose high priests proclaim every day it’s inferior.

But at the top of the economic and financial data the richest nation’s superiority manifest, a reflection of the unaccounted for contribution of African labour and Africa’s wealth that has built and continues to build all the most advanced democracies and economies in the world.

It’s time for the African people to build their own continent Africa, by removing the economic prison that black and white Africans have been placed in.

It’s time to create a pure and free market economy by following diligently the Adam Smith doctrine of supply and demand. As for China it is simple. The difference between China and the US is clearly seen in economic policy. A look at what former editor of the Financial Times Mr Crowther wrote in his book"An outline of money" he wrote , " “if a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sale in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” (Crowther (1951) p.260).

China has depreciated the price of its products to stimulate inflows, while western economic philosophy has been depreciate currencies to stimulate inflows as echoed by the IMF. China follows "who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports" ..by having "who wants Chinese Rhiminbi in order to pay for Chinese exports" ...Although Chinese firms quote their exports in US dollars payments are settled in Chinese Reminbi to the firms as a result of Chinese foreign currency regulations. It's back to Economics 101.