Feb 6, 2024



This week in Say More, Project Syndicate talks with Robert Skidelsky, a member of the British House of Lords and Professor Emeritus of Political Economy at Warwick University.



Project Syndicate: Last year, you lamented the reversion of contemporary policy discussions to “the age-old standoff between market-based supply-side economics and a supply-side approach rooted in industrial policy,” because it leaves out a Keynesian focus on the “insufficiency of demand.” How would such a focus alter policymakers’ approach to key issues like climate change and energy security? For example, how could the US advance the Inflation Reduction Act’s stated goals using a Keynesian approach?





Robert Skidelsky: This is a really difficult opener! My main issue with the contemporary policy discussion is that it disregards Keynes’ insight that capitalist economies suffer from a chronic deficiency of aggregate demand. In other words, it assumes that economies have an in-built tendency toward full employment. But if that were true, there would be no case for expansionary fiscal policy. The IRA – which includes $800 billion in new spending and tax breaks to accelerate the deployment of clean-energy technologies – had to be dressed up as “modern supply-side policy,” aimed at reducing inflation by lowering energy costs. But fiscal expansion based on a model that denies the need for it is bound to come to grief, as markets push for a return to sound finance and sound money. In the UK, Labour has had to abandon its pledge to spend an extra £28 billion ($35 billion) per year on green energy, because it couldn’t answer the question, “Where is the money coming from?”



The link between green investment and what UK Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeve calls “securonomics” is tenuous. To the extent that green investment at home replaces energy imports, it can reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities. But this argument applies to any “essential” import, from food to pharmaceuticals to computer software. Where does the quest for national self-sufficiency end? In any case, national self-sufficiency is no safeguard against domestic terrorism.



The truth is that the best way to secure supply chains is by ensuring a peaceful global environment. Establish the conditions of peace, and there will be no need for securonomics.















Dawood Mamoon: Robert Skidelsky has very eloquently answered the question based on facts that challenge wisdom and assumptions behind Inflation Reduction Act, implicitly suggesting that wisdom behind international trade and globalization still holds true and unlike the perception of the populations in UK or US, globalization would benefit and makes far more economic sense than domestic specialization by focusing on supply side economics of industrial policy. In other words the fact is if we really undertake a nation wide survey in Great Britain for example, majority population is oblivious to the fact that there is a need for green technologies. For them it is still important and that holds true for all consumer products and thereby demand side economics that they get the best products and services at the cheapest price as of today. British common man is least bothered about how prices would work one year later or longer. While at the same time it is also interesting to note that the British common man has greatly blamed globalization for disrupting local demand for labor and blame high levels of unemployment on more integration with the world and specifically European Union. That is the premise for a successful deal on BRIXIT. While domestic terrorism may mean that there is serious disruptions in both demand side economics (consumer welfare) and supply side economics (high levels of unemployment of labor with basic skills) and thus Great Britain is more prone to civil unrest and may as well be exposed to domestic terrorism as it has been witnessed in Ireland. However it should also be mentioned that self sufficiency is also very important. In other words, there needs to be an equilibrium. Globalization is still a great way to address inefficiencies in the local economy. However, some level of self sufficiency is needed to continue the process of innovation and creative technology up-gradation. While at the same time, a tangible short term plan is needed to upgrade the skills of local populations. Yes globalization and accession to EU has taken away relatively unskilled jobs away from British citizens and to labor representing Eastern Europe. Thereby to address the issue to not only create more jobs but sufficiently addressing demand side economics where there is a robust consumer market, abandoning globalization is not wise. For example new destinations for international trade needs to be identified and Common Wealth countries may be a great source to find trading partners where British government can develop some of the supply chains there. What I am suggesting is that globalization can as well be directed and well planned and that refers to regional trading agreements or preferential trade blocks where developing closer trade relation with EU by making labor movements freer between EU and European Union may have lead to BRIXIT and that should not mean that Great Britain needs to abandon international trade. For supply side efficiencies that are the hall mark of international trade and outsourcing, Common Wealth countries and especially that are developing countries may benefit British economy and both consumers and producers if industrial supply chains are developed in those countries that would reduce the costs of production domestically. While at the same time by investing in new and green technologies both domestically and in Common Wealth countries in Asia and Africa, one may not only achieve economies of scale but lead to more peaceful global outcomes. For example, If Great Britain develops more integrated technology supply chains in Pakistan and India, it would have far greater dividend for peace not only in South Asia but across the globe because China is also a geographically proximate nation to India and Pakistan while we know that China has developed its technological supply chains in East Asia. Inflation Reduction Act specifically addresses the problem of jobs domestically while ignoring demand side economics and implicitly assumes that green products while they are being developed would create no distortion for consumer markets for the time being while the future of green technologies are not at all definite as new age of AI is coming through within few years yet greatly disturbing both labor markets and consumer markets.



PS: You believe that generative artificial intelligence poses serious risks to humanity, from exacerbating inequality to infringing on civil liberties. Your new book is called The Machine Age: An Idea, a History, a Warning. How would you sum up the warning you are trying to convey?





RS: The risk is threefold.



First, AI renders a growing share of human workers redundant. If computers can do most types of work more efficiently than humans, what is left for humans to do? The threat of redundancy, which machines always raise, has grown exponentially, as AI has made inroads into cognitive work. Rising inequality and proliferating mental-health problems are the natural consequence of growing uselessness.





Second, AI poses a threat to human freedom. Governments and businesses have always spied on their subjects, in order to control them better or make more money out of them. Digital surveillance has made such spying easier and more comprehensive than ever. This carries risks beyond loss of freedom and privacy, as demonstrated by the recent Post Office scandal in the UK: hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongfully accused of stealing money after faulty accounting software showed discrepancies in the Post Office’s finances. The old wisdom – often attributed to Thomas Jefferson – that “the price of liberty is eternal vigilance” has never been more apposite.



Third, the uncontrolled advance of AI could lead to our extinction as a species. Just as massive earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other natural disasters threaten our survival, so do anthropogenic, largely technology-driven forces like nuclear proliferation and global warming. AI can compound the threat these forces represent.



Dawood Mamoon: The surveillance future is the biggest risk for mental health at work. It may lead to manipulation of labor and would be infringement to basic tenets of human rights. It would also be detrimental to creativity at work and would lead to labor preferences to only make them available for self work. Surveillance and Spying of labor is an old concept and it is more closely associated with Communist ways of governance where labor is mechanized. In a free world, surveillance through AI would lead to even more drastic and negative outcomes for worker inefficiencies that are usually associated with Communist regimes. Team work that is the hall mark of any productive firm would not take place at all to create innovative and creative solutions both in industry and services sectors.



PS: The idea for The Machine Age, you explain, arose partly from a short essay by John Maynard Keynes, in which he “predicted that his putative grandchildren would have to work only three hours a day,” enabling them to live a life of greater leisure. But whereas “Keynes treated work purely as a cost,” and “economic theory treats all work as compelled,” work is also a source of meaning. So, as you noted over a decade ago, a future of more leisure will require “a revolution in social thinking.” Where should such a revolution start?





RS: Keynes understood perfectly well that work was not simply the “cost” of living, but the Industrial Revolution collapsed labor and work – previously treated as two distinct concepts – into one category: labor. This gave rise to the economic doctrine that most of us work only because we have to, and would be much happier engaging in nothing but leisure.



The ancient Greeks had a surer grasp of the nature of work, distinguishing between negotium (working because one has to earn money to live) and otium (self-realization through work). The first step toward recovering the idea of otium would be to reject Benjamin Franklin’s dictum that “time is money.”













Dawood Mamoon: Great question by PS and even a greater and ingenious answer by Robert Skidelsky. However, RS has remained in the premise of work as defined in economics and related it with time spent on it. I would not only discuss work but also leisure. First work and productive work that is Negotium. Negotium is a work that also brings out your physical strengths, would greatly enhance your productivity and the productivity of the firm. Most of this kind of work also uses cognitive skills at the maximum. For example, a worker and a supervisor in an Oil Rig uses both Otium and Negotium and that is why they draw higher salaries. I was in Virginia and was a scholar at George Mason University representing Lahore and Pakistan based University namely University of Management and Technology (UMT) and dully funded by US department of State through their learned and most sincere representative who was then US Ambassador to Pakistan. At George Mason, I asked why there are mostly female students enrolled in different degree programs of the university. Well I got to know from George Mason Management that most of the American Males opt for technical education to become plumbers and technicians for example and simply because they draw much higher salaries than university graduates do in US. Now we know that the technicians and plumbers use both Otium and Negotium, and later more so, as the nature of work demands both physical and cognitive expertise. The pure form of Otium is mostly valid for work routines with traditional tools or ways of labor that use ancient tools both in agriculture and industry. For example Masonry in construction work may be pure form of Otium in developing countries. All the work routines either in Oil Rigs or doing plumbing also comes with far more time to spend on leisure.



However one may need to understand what is leisure in 21st century. It is not doing nothing. Anything can be leisure. For example Otium can be leisure if you are going to the gym and doing heavy weight lifting every day and building a ripped physique. Anyone who goes to the gym is mostly because the time is always considered as leisure and all that adrenaline associated with it. It can as well be a profession as true for professional body builders. Similarly doing any kind of sports need more physical work but as far as it is sports it is not Otium but it is leisure. Then leisure is also defined as merely talking with others or allocating time for entertainment. This is the most common form of leisure when you go to a sports center or stadium where professional sports men and women exert full cognitive and physical skills and thereby entertain public with their mastery. Other forms of leisure that adults indulge into has a lot to do with sex and sexual appeal. Enjoying Music, reading and watching romantic plays, or just be in the company of same or opposite sex can all be leisure and it is multi trillion dollar industry as more and more people are associated with negotium.



In other words, every one is entertaining every one else. You have to just match the demand and supply of leisure market. Leisure market has a far greater role for creativity and innovation. Writers, Musicians, Athletes, Digital Media, and even politics can be leisure and form the entertainment and gossip material. In other words every thing is work and every thing is leisure if we are talking about Negotium.



PS: If automation is to enable humans to enjoy more leisure, the gains must be distributed fairly. In an economy where, as you put it in The Machine Age, “the means of production are largely privately owned,” how can policymakers ensure that the gains of productivity-enhancing technologies like generative AI are “shared sufficiently widely”?





RS: The quick answer is to tax the wealthy sufficiently to provide a universal basic income, which is not tied to labor. Regard everyone – not just the rentier – as having the right to an “unearned” income. The efficiency gains brought about by machinery make this possible; it is for politics to find a way to “spread the bread evenly on the butter.”











Dawood Mamoon: Well the above statement is only true if we consider that there is significant labor that would be unemployed. Since it is assuming that a future would come and in few years time that is when AI would dominate every production process, then we are talking about an entirely new world with new labor markets and consumer markets and most of that world would exist digitally. There would be many sub digital worlds and sub digital markets. Even AI would be part of the digital markets much like today when every one starts chess by playing it with the computer. It would all depend on human creativity to create labor relevant digital worlds where Negotium is utilized in its best form. Much like Elon Musk, even the billionaires would work for leisure to be an equal participants of Negotium. Every one would be skilled and educated and savvy in using internet of things. There would be millions of digital communities. Nevertheless, it is unlike the movie MATRIX because real world and physical activity is key part of evolution and humans cannot do without it. There would be far greater variety of consumer markets. Every one would be expected to show creativity and innovation. It is like few hundred years ago no one could ever thought of driving a car or flying a plane. Mostly every one drives a car in US and Europe and many more know how to fly a plane. Thereby every one would be a programmer. There is a possibility that time wouldn't be money but also money wouldn't be money or would only be a good valuation of cost. New economics would be practiced both at macro and micro level. Yes it would all be depending on how you define leisure and Negotium. Otium would simply be non existent. All this is true only if we can first achieve global peace and no other person can make a better argument than Robert Skidelsky in his opener.



PS: “If we are to outsource more and more of the tasks of life to ever more efficient machines,” you write in your book, “it is important to make sure that their preferences are consistent with those of humans.” But while that may require “reserving moral choices exclusively for humans,” could our growing reliance on machines produce a breed of moral idiots with diminished capacity to make such choices?





RS: This is a vital point. The standard mantra is that the smarter the machine, the smarter its human controller will need to be. This explains the demand for continuous “upskilling”: we must be able to keep up with machines. But I have much sympathy for the contrary proposition: the smarter the machine, the dumber its users will need to be, so as not to throw human spanners into the mechanical works. Only moral idiots will accept the infallibility of algorithmic judgments.









Dawood Mamoon: The above statement is only true if we consider that leisure and work are two different things or in other words it is the immediate future where still Otium exists. Yes just consumers of AI may also mean no physical work and to be correct I should use no Physical and cognitive exertion. That is not a true statement. Even kids playing video games are now earning a lot of money. No one is calling it child labor but if a 5 year kid can play professional video games, it would be a great profession. A kid who is acting in a movie like Hollywood movie ‘Home Alone’, it is not considered as child labor. Therefore upskilling if it is still considered as only work and work is cost while not combining leisure and work as what Negotium may do, it is correct that it is a lot of labor to keep up with machine. But a more creative markets and digital communities may make more and more productive participants to be involved in value creation and more and more would be done through creating markets for leisure. If in a foot ball match, every spectator would directly be involved in a game, than it is a very innovative value creation through leisure, and digital sports would make such a scenario far more easy than working out for any such value creation in a real foot ball match.



PS: Just as Keynes alluded to “the old Adam in us” in his essay, religion features heavily in The Machine Age. How can humanity’s evolving relationship with the divine help us understand our relationships with work and machines, and the challenges posed by technological innovations like AI?





RS: Albert Einstein made the case for religion with exemplary lucidity: “science without religion is lame; religion without science is blind.” Religion and science are not opposites, as the Enlightenment supposed and today’s secularists believe, but complements, providing distinct, if overlapping, ways of understanding human life. Religious leaders must place themselves at the forefront of today’s debates on the meaning of AI for the future of humans, and they must do so in language that is sufficiently striking to command attention.







Dawood Mamoon: A spectacular question and even a wiser answer. Indeed religion has been the moral guide to humanity as it is also true for science and scientific method. Thereby we can start by understanding whether machine have any rights when there is human and machine interaction and the need would be far greater to work on machine rights as well as human rights in a AI dominant future. Than there has to be rights for avatars and digital avatar ought to follow certain moral, ethical and legal laws. For example machine should not be abused to harm others. Secondly morality in an AI future would be key to maintaining world peace while assuming that consumer and producer welfare is confirmed as hinted in above discussion.





Reference:



Skidelsky, R ‘Robert Skidelsky says more...’, 6th February, 2024, Project Syndicate.