The Evolution of American Capitalism

Fascinating review Harry thanks for that (definitely in my Amazon buying list).



Effectively, in the same way as pre-2008 macroeconomic models & theories had made the mistake of forgetting Finance (and both also forgot Behaviour), I would argue pre-2020 economics had made the mistake forgetting Environment.



It looks like the 2020-21 pandemic has sparked the tipping point for world political attention to switch to what may (I dare to say, will) become the 'Age of Climate', but obviously at a global (vs US only) scope. Let's watch COP26's outcome in terms of real action (in particular, G7+China).



The threat of the Climate challenge on the global economic & social architecture is now clear and large enough to force, with or without appropriate COP26 real action, this new Age (hence my conviction about its inevitability): if the action is insufficient, the planet economic & social system will be dramatically & negatively affected; if the action is large enough, similarly the system will need to be drastically transformed as a result.

The logical conclusion is that a change of Age is a certainty.



In some way, if you think about it at a physical level, the Ages of Commerce, Capital, Control and Chaos, were all ultimately powered by the exponential energy unleashed by Carbon (wood, coal, oil & gas, and until recently most of electricity)... which Ian Morris ('Why the West Rules for Now') shows through a, more pertinent, millennial historical analysis. His analysis as well concluded that a tipping point of crisis was arriving, and only a new enhanced energy source could enable the world to overcome.



Therefore, addressing the problem of Carbon so to solve the Climate problem (or not addressing it, at our peril) has to, unavoidable unleash a relatively 'rapid resolution' to the current Age of Chaos: more likely than not judging by the past, 1) financial bubbles will burst, 2) governments will intervene in different shapes & forms, 3) resources (i.e. technology, capital & labour) will be reallocated... and in the process, unfortunately quite a few people will suffer, like with any radical transformation prompted by a change of Age (Commerce-Capital, Capital-Control, Control-Chaos).



The question is whether, after these 300 years of knowledge & insight on history and advances in technology & economics, will the human race be able to confront this change of Age keeping suffering to a minimum?... history will tells us by 2050