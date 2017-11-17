Wow, the Carnegie foundation sold out to the Reds?



Seriously though-



Besides the layers of hypocrisy discussed in the article, we should also consider that US domestic politics is wide open to influence by anyone with money - see the Citizens United decision. Allies who have severe deficiencies in human rights, alignment of national interests, but are nevertheless highly esteemed for commercial reasons - they can funnel tens of millions into "independent" foundations, think tanks, and media groups, who flood the US media with base messaging.



Supposedly friendly media such as CNN give Trump invaluable free time, building up excitement by showing empty podiums for hours where he is "about to speak".



And last but not least, the political system of the US -- it is not just the electoral college, it is the single-seat districts and winner-take-all structure (i.e., not Proportional Represenatation, no runoff voting), that locks the country into a 2-item menu.



The supreme crime of Russian media in the US was that they joined in with the few remaining sane people in the country in criticizing the 2-party system itself. RT gave 3rd party candidates interview time and favorable exposure, while the major networks would barely touch them.



If, as the article suggests, the US can respond to the Russian threat by modulating our own behaviors when we find the same behaviors objectionable in others -- that would necessarily involve some fairly deep political reform.



The 2016 election showed that the public is in fact yearning for such a thing. Neither the D or R party's main candidates were well liked. With good reason. Both parties are currently fighting the country's own future.