Reclaiming Multilateralism

The problem is from the point of view of people on the bottom, Multilateralism has turned out to be a zero sum game. Free Trade and Globalization has not created win win situations for most of the people in bottom half of society. Instead it has created a win lose situation in the developed world. Both within the developed nations and between the developed nations and the so called developing nations.



Let me explain: Within the developed world the Urban gentry, the financiers, The rentiers have done very very well. It isn't Microsofts, Facebooks or Apples the Multilaterlism but they employee even indirectly a very small portion of the population that portion our new gentry does very very well out of the system no doubt. But for the rest of us it hasn't meant new better paying jobs has was promised when they sold Free Trade and Globalization to us instead it has meant: "We are shipping your well paying job to Mexico because we can double or Triple our profits by hiring Mexicans for ten dollars a day. Has for you are former employees Walmarts hiring at minimum wage don't let the door knob hit you on the way out. The that prosperity that was promised (Lied About) wasn't for all it was for a damn few. But the winners.....they own the government that is supposed to represent everyone's interests in fee simple....So tell me whose interests do they represent???????????



Has for between the developed nations and Developing Nations Multilaterelism has proved to be Zero Sum Game PERIOD The jobs shipped to the developing Nations weren't replaced. The losers were basically handed a sleeping bag and told where the nearest bank was. We were abandoned by our fellow citizens who were winners in this Global Mess. Our so called "Elites" declared they were Global citizens and that it was more important to help Chinese peasants than to do anything but piss on their fellow citizens.



There is no support for Multilaterlism or Global institutions anymore Mr. Snower because all it means to the average man is diminishing wages, Vanishing prosperity, and shipping jobs to the 3rd world in the name of some mystical citizen of the world BS that coincidentally makes the shippers very very rich. Merely coincidence I'm sure. If the commoners are abandoning multilateralism in favor of populism. Well it might be because the architects of Multilateralism, Free trade and Globalization abandoned US first. And the wonderful Global cooperative future of for Us is descent into poverty at best and Homelessness and degradation more likely with worse for our children. All to benefit an "Elite" that wouldn't piss on us if we were on fire. Why exactly should we support this Cooperative global network you're so proud of????? It hasn't done anything but make mine and so many others lives in the developed world WORSE not better!