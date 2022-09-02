Putin the Terrible

Dear Professor DINA KHAPAEVA, Your understanding about the ground realities of Ukraine Russian conflict is remarkable especially when you bring out what has been publishing in Russian media. But before I should comment on your article, I should share with you that recently I have read two articles from New York Times and both were spectacular articles written by well known columnists. One columist is Jay Kang and the other is Noah Smith and both tried to explain how much history should be relevant to contemporary issues, societies and world politics in 21st century.



https://noahpinion.substack.com/p/on-the-wisdom-of-the-historians



Your article suggests that Putin is preoccupied with inglorious history of Russia to attack the freedoms of Ukranian nation and defend it with propaganda mouthpiece within local Russian media. Though I admit that history is very relevant to understand many an issue faced by humanity, the future of humanity is based on the achievements that the scientific world has made to improve the lifestyle of anyone in the world that can afford new technologies and able to read through the successes in theoretical guide that has developed and shaped our contemporary lives. Human history is rich with accounts of wars and conflicts, going back just few decades ago when the world witnessed Holocaust and then other various wars. However, after 1980s, and that has been some good 40 years, world has seen a new surge of globalization and prosperity. It is now understood more clearly that one man's wishes cannot dominate over society whereas laws should be devised on logic of human rights that considers every one among us an equal contributor to global prosperity with equal rights that should be delivered to them by their political leadership.



Thus, this is utterly tragic that a man of Putin's status and his generals would unleash war and acts of cruelty on a neighboring country with some self-defined identity of nationalism abiding by horrors of wars that happened in previous centuries. It is without any justification by Putin to see a poor old Ukranian woman or a Ukrainian toddler as enemies of Russia only because the Ukranian people wanted to live with their Ukranian identity.



It seems that the liberal view to altogether reject human history then is a right choice for humanity because the costs of history are dominating the benefits of history and what we have learned through understanding history.