This week, Project Syndicate catches up with Anya Schiffrin, the director of the media and communications program at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

Project Syndicate: In 2018, you warned that, while stricter regulations on media, including social media, might seem like a good way to curb the dissemination of false information, “laws that seem reasonable on paper…can easily be abused.” As the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the potentially deadly consequences of misinformation, how can the need to limit it be reconciled with the imperative of preserving press freedom?

Anya Schiffrin: There are many good examples from European democracies that can offer lessons to other countries. Germany has laws against Holocaust denial, and it is still a vibrant democracy with a free press. Spending limits for political advertising – enforced in many countries, such as France – bolster democracy.

In the United States, the courts have taken an extremely expansive view of the First Amendment, which protects free speech. There, it may be worth shifting the focus from the speaker’s right to say whatever they want to the listener’s right to accurate information.

Ultimately, it comes down to a simple question: What kinds of trade-offs do you want to make?