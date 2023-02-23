PS Commentators Respond: Will the Earthquake Be a Political Game-Changer for Turkey?

Even before a magnitude 7.8 earthquake toppled buildings, killed tens of thousands of people, and left over a million homeless, Turkey was grappling with a currency collapse, runaway inflation, and slowing growth. But while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government is on shaky political ground, toppling Turkey’s strongman after two decades in power will be no easy feat.

In this Big Question, we ask Seyla Benhabib, Sebnem Kalemli-Ozcan, and Sinan Ülgen consider how the unfolding crisis will – and will not – change Turkish politics.