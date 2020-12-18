PS Commentators’ Best Reads in 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden may have promised a “return to normalcy,” but the truth is that there is no going back. The world is changing in fundamental ways, and the actions the world takes in the next few years will be critical to lay the groundwork for a sustainable, secure, and prosperous future.
We are living in an era marked not only by the pandemic, but also by great-power rivalry, ambitious political leaders, a new race for energy and raw materials, and racial reckonings. Thus, for me, Adam Hochschild’s recently re-issued bestseller has been a profound point of reference. Hochschild, an American journalist and historian, plunges you straight into the world of King Leopold of Belgium – a narcissistic and cunning leader – and the various explorers, missionaries, and “men of commerce” who colluded in (and sometimes questioned) the plundering of what we know today as the Congo. Not everyone in this spellbinding history is evil, but white European traders typically claimed the right to seize land and enslave people (including wealthy princes) because they were black. Hochschild provides a powerful reminder of how race and identity can be used, crudely and destructively, to satisfy a lust for power, status, and wealth.
Daron Acemoglu
Andrew Marantz, Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation, Penguin Books, 2020.
Although I did not expect to love this book when I picked it up, I found it to be one of the best recent accounts of how social media has come to dominate political discourse in the United States. A staff writer at the New Yorker, Andrew Marantz offers a prescient warning about the huge unintended effects that unregulated technology can have on our society. It is a book that all techno-optimists would do well to read and reflect upon.
