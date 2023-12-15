PS Commentators’ Best Reads in 2023

Another year of global turmoil and uncertainty has prompted a search for answers in books from both the past year and previous decades. But as one new primer on the limits of rationality shows, a world that makes sense may be more than we can hope for.
In this season of reflection, Project Syndicate contributors continue an annual tradition of sharing the book that resonated most with them this year. Although new and recent titles concerning war, strategy, and geopolitics inevitably feature prominently, there is also a robust selection of books from previous decades, underscoring the enduring value of thoughtful writing in an age of hyperactive information flows. At a time when the world increasingly seems to be driven by centrifugal forces, disruptive technologies, and an all-encompassing sense of novelty, we could do worse than to press pause and seek insights that have stood the test of time.
DARON ACEMOGLU
Frank Dikötter, China After Mao: The Rise of a Superpower, Bloomsbury Publishing, 2022.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account?
Log in
In this season of reflection, Project Syndicate contributors continue an annual tradition of sharing the book that resonated most with them this year. Although new and recent titles concerning war, strategy, and geopolitics inevitably feature prominently, there is also a robust selection of books from previous decades, underscoring the enduring value of thoughtful writing in an age of hyperactive information flows. At a time when the world increasingly seems to be driven by centrifugal forces, disruptive technologies, and an all-encompassing sense of novelty, we could do worse than to press pause and seek insights that have stood the test of time.
DARON ACEMOGLU
Frank Dikötter, China After Mao: The Rise of a Superpower, Bloomsbury Publishing, 2022.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account? Log in