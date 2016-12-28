Open Society Needs Defending

NEW YORK – Well before Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, I sent a holiday greeting to my friends that read: “These times are not business as usual. Wishing you the best in a troubled world.” Now I feel the need to share this message with the rest of the world. But before I do, I must tell you who I am and what I stand for.
I am an 86-year-old Hungarian Jew who became a US citizen after the end of World War II. I learned at an early age how important it is what kind of political regime prevails. The formative experience of my life was the occupation of Hungary by Hitler’s Germany in 1944. I probably would have perished had my father not understood the gravity of the situation. He arranged false identities for his family and for many other Jews; with his help, most survived.
In 1947, I escaped from Hungary, by then under Communist rule, to England. As a student at the London School of Economics, I came under the influence of the philosopher Karl Popper, and I developed my own philosophy, built on the twin pillars of fallibility and reflexivity. I distinguished between two kinds of political regimes: those in which people elected their leaders, who were then supposed to look after the interests of the electorate, and others where the rulers sought to manipulate their subjects to serve the rulers’ interests. Under Popper’s influence, I called the first kind of society open, the second, closed.
The classification is too simplistic. There are many degrees and variations throughout history, from well-functioning models to failed states, and many different levels of government in any particular situation. Even so, I find the distinction between the two regime types useful. I became an active promoter of the former and opponent of the latter.
I find the current moment in history very painful. Open societies are in crisis, and various forms of closed societies – from fascist dictatorships to mafia states – are on the rise. How could this happen? The only explanation I can find is that elected leaders failed to meet voters’ legitimate expectations and aspirations and that this failure led electorates to become disenchanted with the prevailing versions of democracy and capitalism. Quite simply, many people felt that the elites had stolen their democracy.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US emerged as the sole remaining superpower, equally committed to the principles of democracy and free markets. The major development since then has been the globalization of financial markets, spearheaded by advocates who argued that globalization increases total wealth. After all, if the winners compensated the losers, they would still have something left over.
The argument was misleading, because it ignored the fact that the winners seldom, if ever, compensate the losers. But the potential winners spent enough money promoting the argument that it prevailed. It was a victory for believers in untrammeled free enterprise, or “market fundamentalists,” as I call them. Because financial capital is an indispensable ingredient of economic development, and few countries in the developing world could generate enough capital on their own, globalization spread like wildfire. Financial capital could move around freely and avoid taxation and regulation.
Globalization has had far-reaching economic and political consequences. It has brought about some economic convergence between poor and rich countries; but it increased inequality within both poor and rich countries. In the developed world, the benefits accrued mainly to large owners of financial capital, who constitute less than 1% of the population. The lack of redistributive policies is the main source of the dissatisfaction that democracy’s opponents have exploited. But there were other contributing factors as well, particularly in Europe.
I was an avid supporter of the European Union from its inception. I regarded it as the embodiment of the idea of an open society: an association of democratic states willing to sacrifice part of their sovereignty for the common good. It started out at as a bold experiment in what Popper called “piecemeal social engineering.” The leaders set an attainable objective and a fixed timeline and mobilized the political will needed to meet it, knowing full well that each step would necessitate a further step forward. That is how the European Coal and Steel Community developed into the EU.
But then something went woefully wrong. After the Crash of 2008, a voluntary association of equals was transformed into a relationship between creditors and debtors, where the debtors had difficulties in meeting their obligations and the creditors set the conditions the debtors had to obey. That relationship has been neither voluntary nor equal.
Germany emerged as the hegemonic power in Europe, but it failed to live up to the obligations that successful hegemons must fulfill, namely looking beyond their narrow self-interest to the interests of the people who depend on them. Compare the behavior of the US after WWII with Germany’s behavior after the Crash of 2008: the US launched the Marshall Plan, which led to the development of the EU; Germany imposed an austerity program that served its narrow self-interest.
Before its reunification, Germany was the main force driving European integration: it was always willing to contribute a little bit extra to accommodate those putting up resistance. Remember Germany’s contribution to meeting Margaret Thatcher’s demands regarding the EU budget?
But reuniting Germany on a 1:1 basis turned out to be very expensive. When Lehman Brothers collapsed, Germany did not feel rich enough to take on any additional obligations. When European finance ministers declared that no other systemically important financial institution would be allowed to fail, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, correctly reading the wishes of her electorate, declared that each member state should look after its own institutions. That was the start of a process of disintegration.
After the Crash of 2008, the EU and the eurozone became increasingly dysfunctional. Prevailing conditions became far removed from those prescribed by the Maastricht Treaty, but treaty change became progressively more difficult, and eventually impossible, because it couldn’t be ratified. The eurozone became the victim of antiquated laws; much-needed reforms could be enacted only by finding loopholes in them. That is how institutions became increasingly complicated, and electorates became alienated.
The rise of anti-EU movements further impeded the functioning of institutions. And these forces of disintegration received a powerful boost in 2016, first from Brexit, then from the election of Trump in the US, and on December 4 from Italian voters’ rejection, by a wide margin, of constitutional reforms.
Democracy is now in crisis. Even the US, the world’s leading democracy, elected a con artist and would-be dictator as its president. Although Trump has toned down his rhetoric since he was elected, he has changed neither his behavior nor his advisers. His cabinet comprises incompetent extremists and retired generals.
What lies ahead?
I am confident that democracy will prove resilient in the US. Its Constitution and institutions, including the fourth estate, are strong enough to resist the excesses of the executive branch, thus preventing a would-be dictator from becoming an actual one.
But the US will be preoccupied with internal struggles in the near future, and targeted minorities will suffer. The US will be unable to protect and promote democracy in the rest of the world. On the contrary, Trump will have greater affinity with dictators. That will allow some of them to reach an accommodation with the US, and others to carry on without interference. Trump will prefer making deals to defending principles. Unfortunately, that will be popular with his core constituency.
I am particularly worried about the fate of the EU, which is in danger of coming under the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose concept of government is irreconcilable with that of open society. Putin is not a passive beneficiary of recent developments; he worked hard to bring them about. He recognized his regime’s weakness: it can exploit natural resources but cannot generate economic growth. He felt threatened by “color revolutions” in Georgia, Ukraine, and elsewhere. At first, he tried to control social media. Then, in a brilliant move, he exploited social media companies’ business model to spread misinformation and fake news, disorienting electorates and destabilizing democracies. That is how he helped Trump get elected.
The same is likely to happen in the European election season in 2017 in the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. In France, the two leading contenders are close to Putin and eager to appease him. If either wins, Putin’s dominance of Europe will become a fait accompli.
I hope that Europe’s leaders and citizens alike will realize that this endangers their way of life and the values on which the EU was founded. The trouble is that the method Putin has used to destabilize democracy cannot be used to restore respect for facts and a balanced view of reality.
With economic growth lagging and the refugee crisis out of control, the EU is on the verge of breakdown and is set to undergo an experience similar to that of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Those who believe that the EU needs to be saved in order to be reinvented must do whatever they can to bring about a better outcome.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (36)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Andrew Purdy
How can the EU be the embodiment of an "open society"? It has no democratic legitimacy. The only elected body in the EU regime has no real power. The bodies with real power are filled with appointees and cronies, and the EU has no real mechanisms to amend its Constitution. It is nothing more than a jumped-up Articles of Confederation with Soviet overtones, and the Europeans blew their chance at creating a new Constitution a decade ago. Let the EU die in peace. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I have a certain view on things (to be found in my account's bio), which allows for an approach to defend open societies: the threatening trend is about subgroup liberation. If the people, who know open societies, can make out the subgroup-liberating properties, parts of these open societies could become part of the trend.
In my eyes, subgroup liberation on all scales of society is sometimes necessary and open societies to a good extent serve or can serve this cause well.
I created the rule-of thumb "Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation." Both demands are also central to open societies as they are defined, worked for, and experienced currently. Read more
Comment Commented Samir Lazare
Soros believes that he is god and that god willingness is about imposing democracy. He believes also that the European Union that he defended so much could have been a success. Every economist, anthropologist, philosopher , like Todd, or Friedman or Hayek or Keynes knows that due to all cultural and anthropological differences, the EU was set to be a failure. Also let people be what they want to be, the democracy that we love so much is the results of hundreds years of scientific breakthrough and rethinking of our relation to religion and god, democracy cannot be imposed it has to born from inside a country with citizens starting to enter in history. If we are facing the Brexit and Trump now it's because Soros and people like him have ignored that and thought that democracy is the only way that is possible. I'm happy to live in democracy but I don't want to impose that to other people. I want them to make their society moving to democracy without any interference. Read more
Comment Commented Maria Sanchez
How exactly did Putin hack the election? By revealing DNC email confirming that Hillary Clinton is a pathological liar who will do anything for power? Everybody already knew that. Read more
Comment Commented Bruno Berewono
George Soros has gotten it right. The question is, what is he and the other 1 percent going to do about it? The avalanche has begun, and it's only a matter of time before the super rich begin to realized that it certainly it can't be "business as usual" Read more
Comment Commented Jay Cwanek
.
If "open society" means national cultures that do not match the birthrates of their immigrants disappear, then to hell with open societies.
. Read more
Comment Commented Bradford Long
The analysis in the first part of the article is pretty good, but the second part is garbage. Globalization and eventual One-World-Government are inevitable, and have been since the industrial revolution. The problem we are having with it is that too many who are trying to accelerate it's progress don't really give a feces about those who get hurt by it. The current resurgences of populism and nationalist self-protection are the result. Trump, nor anybody else is going to stop globalism. BUT, they CAN slow it's progress so that not so many are hurt by it. Read more
Comment Commented Shawn Siegel
U.S. intelligence operatives have taken credit for the procurement of the DNC / Podesta emails, a former British ambassador has stated he delivered same to Assange, and Assange has said the Russians weren't involved. Meanwhile, the CIA has a history of false pronouncements - i.e., that Iraq had WMDs.
Democracy in crisis? What democracy? The U.S. is a republic, which is precisely why Trump won the election. Read more
Comment Commented James Chang
Mr. Soros is right about the widening inequality which calls for something akin to the universal basic income. However, he ignored the social upheavals of the open border policies he has endorsed. He is critical of Germany imposing austerity on its neighbors, yet did not mention the Continent-wide backlash against Merkel's refugee sharing program. In fact, Brexit won narrowly by playing up the migrant fear, and Trump launched his campaign on the promise of The Wall. Rich people and politicians living in gated communities and posh neighborhoods do not face the daily struggle of overcrowded schools and dilapidated public facilities. The world needs an honest discussion and effective solutions to address the migrant and immigration issues, or nationalists will continue to exploit these issues. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Alter
And now, George, let's hear about the globalist "New World Order" from some of its originators...
“We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.”
— David Rockefeller, Bilderberger Conference, Baden-Baden, Germany 1991
“Some even believe we (the Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”
— David Rockefeller, Memoirs, page 405
“We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.”
— David Rockefeller
"But this present window of opportunity, during which a truly peaceful and interdependent world order might be built, will not be open for long. Already there are powerful forces at work that threaten to destroy all of our hopes and efforts to erect an enduring structure of global interdependence."
---David Rockefeller, at the Business Council for the United Nations, September 14, 1994
These are just from one super-wealthy, megalomaniac. There are more. Here are a few others:
“Today, America would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government.”
— Dr. Henry Kissinger, Bilderberger Conference, Evians, France, 1992
“US must not stop Syrian resettlement. It would be a threat to ‘global governance’”.
-- David Miliband, former British Foreign Secretary who came to New York in 2013 to take the reins of the International Rescue Committee
“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities...”
-- Zbigniew Brzezinski from his book "Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technotronic Era"
"This regionalization is in keeping with the Tri-Lateral Plan, which calls for a gradual convergence of East and West, ultimately leading toward the goal of one world government. National sovereignty is no longer a viable concept."
-- Zbignew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter
"Every child in America entering school at the age of five is insane because he comes to school with certain allegiances to our founding fathers, toward our elected officials, toward his parents, toward a belief in a supernatural being, and toward the sovereignty of this nation as a separate entity. It’s up to you as teachers to make all these sick children well – by creating the international child of the future"
-- Dr. Chester M. Pierce, Psychiatrist, address to the Childhood International Education Seminar, 1973
“To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family traditions, national patriotism and religious dogmas…”
-- G. Brock Chisholm, psychiatrist and co-founder of the World Federation of Mental Health
“We ... ourselves, who still nurse a sense of our homogeneity and difference from others ... And that's precisely what the European Union, in my view, should be doing its best to undermine… States have to become more open states, in terms of the people who inhabit them; sovereignty is an illusion ... sovereignty is an absolute illusion that has to be put behind us."
—Peter Sutherland, UN migration chief & chairman at Goldman Sachs bank, who wants to use (Muslim) immigration to destroy European countries’ culture
“If we are frank with ourselves, we shall admit that we are engaged on a deliberate and sustained and concentrated effort to impose limitations upon the sovereignty and independence of the fifty or sixty local sovereign independent States which at present partition the habitable surface of the earth and divide the political allegiance of mankind. It is just because we are really attacking the principle of local sovereignty that we keep on protesting our loyalty to it so loudly. … I will merely repeat that we are at present working, discreetly but with all our might, to wrest this mysterious political force called sovereignty out of the clutches of the local national states of our world. And all the time we are denying with our lips what we are doing with our hands…”
—Arnold Toynbee, Address to the 1931 Copenhagen conference as published in International Affairs: Journal of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (November 1931) Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What a bunch of nonsense. No doubt your solution to this evil global conspiracy is National Socialism 2.0.
Try to spend a little more time in the fresh air and a little less listening to Alex Jones. Read more
Comment Commented Ron Cram
George,
Regarding Putin, you write: "Then, in a brilliant move, he exploited social media companies’ business model to spread misinformation and fake news, disorienting electorates and destabilizing democracies. That is how he helped Trump get elected."
Nonsense. Fake news stories played no role in the electon of Donald Trump. While Putin may have wanted Trump to defeat Clinton, there no evidence that he had any real impact on the election. Rather, 63% of Americans believed the nation was heading in the wrong direction. While Obama is personally popular, his policies were not. Hillary ran on continuing Obama's policies - not a popular position to hold. Hillary's other problem is that voters did not trust her. The nomination of Hillary was historic. It was the first time in our nation's history that a major political party had nominated a candidate the majority of voters believe should have been indicted. The Democratic Party simply does not have honest and competent leaders.
I do not support several of Donald Trump's ideas, but Hillary had to be defeated. Our system of government is built on checks and balances. The most important check on political power is the power to impeach and remove from office. If Hillary had been elected, she would have been unimpeachable. After all, everyone knew she is a criminal when they elected her. There's nothing more dangerous or dictatorial than an unimpeachable president.
Perhaps you believe you could have controlled Hillary if she was elected, but I guarantee you that you could not. America has never seen a more ambitious or more dangerous candidate for president than Hillary Clinton. Read more
Comment Commented John Wilson
"I am confident that democracy will prove resilient in the US. Its Constitution and institutions, including the fourth estate, are strong enough to resist the excesses of the executive branch, thus preventing a would-be dictator from becoming an actual one. "
Well, we've survived the past eight years, so I think you are correct. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
The United States is not, has never been, and was never intended to be, a Democracy. We know that from the mouths of the very men who drafted its anti-democratic constitution:
"All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and the well-born; the other the mass of the people … turbulent and changing, they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the Government … Nothing but a permanent body can check the imprudence of democracy."(Alexander Hamilton, Speech to the Constitutional Convention, June 1787)
"Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. "(John Adams)
"Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos." (John Marshall)
"We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real Liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy, we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of dictatorship." (Alexander Hamilton)
"…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths." (James Madison, Federalist No. 10)
One might ask just how many democracies Madison and his colleagues had examined in coming to these sweeping conclusions, or how many other systems of government had not eventually been “violent in their deaths”. But it is clear from their language that they regarded “democracy” as something to be avoided at all costs. And they went about doing just that.
The modern Orwellian use of “democratic” to describe non-democratic government arose only in 1798, paradoxically as a response to Hamilton’s pejorative use of the term against Jefferson’s “Republican Party” (the so-called “Democratic Republican Party”, not to be confused with the modern Republican Party).
In response to the Republicans' claims that Hamilton's Federalists harboured aristocratic attitudes, the Federalists in turned tried to brand Jefferson’s followers as “Democratic-Republicans”, the worst slur they could think of. But the Republicans countered by simply adopting the label as part of their official name.
And so, ten years after ratification of a deliberately non-democratic constitution (in the historical sense), a political party can be seen appropriating the title “Democratic” safe in the knowledge that there was no real threat of actual democracy.
This strategy has been used ever since. The German Democratic Republic (the former East Germany) was in fact a police state. Likewise, to this day the brutal North Korean dictatorship chooses to style itself “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
Just because an Elite chooses to style its regime “Democratic” doesn’t mean that it's actually Democratic.
And we know with some confidence what the citizens would prefer if ever they were given a free choice in the matter.
To begin with, we know from our Game Theory that citizens' consent for non-democratic "elective" government can NOT be inferred from their strategy of sullen acquiescence. That would require demonstrating that citizens are not acting under conditions of Prisoners’ Dilemma in the face of entrenched political parties and other powerful elite interests opposed to genuine Democracy.
We know from work such as that of Bower et al ("Enraged or Engaged? Preferences for Direct Citizen Participation in Affluent Democracies", 2007) that:
a) in almost all countries a clear majority of respondents agree or strongly agree with the statement “Thinking about politics in [COUNTRY] . . . . Referendums are a good way to decide important political questions”;
b) in countries where there is no outright majority support, a strong plurality of respondents agree or strongly agree (with some having no view); and
c) support is STRONGEST in that country (Switzerland) where people have the MOST experience of such decision-making.
We know from the historical record that in the few cases where citizens HAVE been given a free choice in their system of government (half of US states, German lander, a handful of other jurisdictions) they almost invariably vote for genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum.
(Admittedly in the United States, the democratic States must still operate under the anti-democratic provisions of the Federal constitution and its Supreme Court which - in the name of the "Rule of Law" - insists that Money is Speech and overturns attempts to regulate the role of money in the democratic process. But that's hardly a shortcoming of Democracy.)
Finally, and most importantly, we know that where citizens DO enjoy truly democratic rights they NEVER vote to repeal them, even though it's a straightforward process to initiate a referendum for that purpose. (And indeed in some jurisdictions the attempt has been made . . . and defeated at the ballot box!)
Unlike the system of elitist elective government, genuine Democracy demonstrates the ongoing consent of the citizens being governed.
The last great wave of Populism (that's big-P Populism, not the pejorative small-p populism) in the early 20th century had the legacy of introducing Democracy to almost half the US States.
If one wants to address the democratic shortcomings of the United States' system of government in the current Populist environment, perhaps a good first step would be to . . . . . campaign for the introduction of Democracy! Read more
Comment Commented Vox Veritas
On November 8, 2016, U.S. voters rejected their closed society imperiously headed by a pen and phone wielding would-be dictator.
Better days ahead! Read more
Comment Commented Pat McRotch
Brilliant article Mr. Soros. I oppose each and every single one of these things that you wrote here. I think it's time for new 'new world order', whether you like it or not. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Great article Mr. Soros, unfortunately in my view the arguments and the struggle is always the same.
What you call an open vs. close society is the permanent fight between progressives vs. conservatives, ancient regime vs. liberals… We thought it was over, but unfortunately it is not, we just have to keep on fighting and bringing back the old teachings Voltaire, Rousseau, Lock, Popper, Mill, and to some degree Markx.
The more we go down this path, the more I’m convinced that deep down Karl Markx is being validated. Unless we embrace the principles of the economy of the plenty vs. the economy of scarcity, start thinking that economic progress comes from cooperation not from competition we will end up with the exploitation of many at the hands of the few.
Plutocracies are not compatible with modern times, so either we evolve or are doomed for regression…
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I wish I could thank Mr. Soros personally for this clear and comprehensive summary of the present crisis. I share his well-articulated view, but would add two thoughts to his presentation.
First, that the crisis is not entirely driven by economies or governments. We are reaching environmental limits that are contributing to the West's angst and fueling the suspicion that we are now all locked into a zero-sum end game, with political attitudes defined by whether we see ourselves as among the winners or among the losers.
And second, that it may be too late. The West may need to crawl through the muck of different forms of "Trumpism" before it can remember the benefits of community and collective effort -- that a burden shared is a burden borne. If so (and I think it might very well be so), it is a good time to be old. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Kaiser
This is the most elaborate explanation of the happenings that led up to this disastrous year of 2016.
Only when the dynamics are understood we can take the appropriate steps to protect the open societies we very much take for granted in both the US and EU.
People on all levels of society must understand the duty we have to protect these achievements of the last decades that have been fought for so hard.
What gives me hope however, is that our generation, the millennial, will stand for these achievements. We did so at the Brexit vote and during all elections from the US to Austria.
As the generation of today will fight the dark remnants of yesterday. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
What this article highlights is the essential flaw in Popper's philosophy of Platonic Paternalism, the belief system embraced by Elites throughout the developed world. We are NOT witnessing a failure of Democracy. We are witnessing the consequences of failing to implement Democracy in the first place.
Democracy is NOT about "electing leaders". That is elitist "elective" government. And as Nobel laureate James Buchanan explains, it is a system all but guaranteed to create the disaster we now see:
“[S]uppose that a monopoly right is to be auctioned; whom will we predict to be the highest bidder? Surely we can presume that the person who intends to exploit the monopoly power most fully, the one for whom the expected profit is highest, will be among the highest bidders for the franchise. In the same way, positions of political power will tend to attract those persons who place higher values on the possession of such power. These persons will tend to be the highest bidders in the allocation of political offices. . . . Is there any presumption that political rent seeking will ultimately allocate offices to the ‘best’ persons? Is there not the overwhelming presumption that offices will be secured by those who value power most highly and who seek to use such power of discretion in the furtherance of their personal projects, be these moral or otherwise? Genuine public-interest motivations may exist and may even be widespread, but are these motivations sufficiently passionate to stimulate people to fight for political office, to compete with those whose passions include the desire to wield power over others?” (James Buchanan and Geoffrey Brennan, “The Reason of Rules”, Cambridge University Press, 1985, p64)
Under such conditions (and in the absence of true Democracy) it is perfectly reasonable to expect that:
a) the system will adversely select aggressively narcissistic, machiavellian (and quite possibly psychopathic) political agents who act in their own interests, with minimal regard for the subjects they rule;
b) such politicians will deliberately misrepresents the state of affairs to the public in their desperate attempts to secure votes;
c) such politicians will engage in obscene competitions to hand out bread and circuses, each side seeking to outdo the other to secure power; and
d) such politicians will engage in grubby auctions, buying off special interest groups and powerful lobbies piecemeal with gifts from the public purse . . . and look to receive favours in return, either in the form of support in government or employment in later life.
Real Democracy allows the citizens themselves to choose the system of government THEY prefer for THEIR country or state.
And we know with some confidence what system of government citizens prefer.
To begin with, we know from Game Theory that citizens' consent for non-democratic elective government can not be inferred from their strategy of sullen acquiescence. That would require demonstrating that citizens are not acting under conditions of Prisoners’ Dilemma in the face of entrenched political parties and other powerful elite interests opposed to genuine Democracy.
We know from work such as that of Bower et al ("Enraged or Engaged? Preferences for Direct Citizen Participation in Affluent Democracies", 2007) that:
a) in almost all countries a clear majority of respondents agree or strongly agree with the statement “Thinking about politics in [COUNTRY] . . . . Referendums are a good way to decide important political questions”;
b) in countries where there is no outright majority support, a strong plurality of respondents agree or strongly agree (with some having no view); and
c) support is STRONGEST in that country (Switzerland) where people have the MOST experience of such decision-making.
We know from the historical record that in the few cases where citizens HAVE been given a free choice in their system of government (half of US states, German lander, a handful of other jurisdictions) they almost invariably vote for genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum.
(Admittedly in the United States, the democratic States must still operate under the anti-democratic provisions of the Federal constitution and its Supreme Court which - in the name of the "Rule of Law" - insists that Money is Speech and overturns attempts to regulate the role of money in the democratic process. But that's hardly a shortcoming of Democracy.)
Finally, and most importantly, we know that where citizens DO enjoy truly democratic rights they NEVER vote to repeal them, even though it's a straightforward process to initiate a referendum for that purpose. (And indeed in some jurisdictions the attempt has been made . . . and defeated at the ballot box!)
Unlike the elitist system of elective government, genuine Democracy demonstrates the ongoing consent of the citizens being governed.
The last great wave of Populism (that's big-P Populism, not the pejorative small-p populism) in the early 20th century had the legacy of introducing Democracy to almost half the US States.
So If you want to address the shortcomings modern government, do not talk about the supposed failure of a "Democracy" which never in fact existed existed.
Instead, join the campaign to replace the corrupt system of elective government and give genuine Democracy a chance to thrive.
Read more
Comment Commented Lucifers God
I didn't think a site like this would even allow a section for users to comment. I expected the comments be full of bots praising anything said here but I was wrong.
I would like to thank everyone who expressed their thoughts. Brave of you all to speak the truth when we are faced with such troubled times.
Keep expressing your right to freedom of speech. It inspires those who lack the courage to do so from the fear of prosecution. It's crazy to think that we have people who see themselves in a godly manner in powerful positions.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The "Open Society" is a sick joke. How about calling it what it really is.... The "Greed Society" for the exploitative plutocracy. The greedy elite revel in unlimited cheap labor and ever cheaper "virtue signaling" while living in gated communities with ever tighter security. Basically, the "protected class" has declared war on the people and used the rhetoric of moral superiority ("racism", "sexism", "xenophobia", etc.) to suppress all legitimate debate.
From "Angela Merkel is destroying Europe"
"Perhaps worst of all, Merkel's great defense of "European values" could mean a forever changed European life. The border-free world that symbolized peace and prosperity, and that was the practical experience of widening freedom and possibility for Europeans under 45, is now a source of danger. German mayors warn women not to travel unaccompanied or seem too "frisky," lest they invite an assault. French synagogues are surrounded by military personnel. Major events in large European cities are heavily guarded with the portentous and menacing presence of machine guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Instead of finding new ways of integrating migrants, the individual European states are coming up with new ways to surveil them. This is a Europe no one wanted."
The "Open Society" ends with concrete barriers around Christmas Markets and women being taught the Hitler salute (literally, see #einearmlaenge ) to protect themselves from assault. Soros's "Open Soceity" is a rather grim farce. Read more
Comment Commented Shawn Siegel
Absolutely. Read more
Comment Commented Louis Stouch
Then, in a brilliant move, he (Putin) exploited social media companies’ business model to spread misinformation and fake news, disorienting electorates and destabilizing democracies. That is how he helped Trump get elected.
The same is likely to happen in the European election season in 2017 in the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. In France, the two leading contenders are close to Putin and eager to appease him. .........
George you are way, way out of touch. The EU and its unelected bureaucrats are responsible for the mess Europe is in, and alternative news sources spread THE TRUTH that the lying mainstream media suppresses in the interest of Political Correctness.
Truth is not disinformation George, and the Truth will out. As it has in the US and will, soon, in Europe. Your nightmare vision of a divided and conquered populace, reduced to squabbling special interest groups fighting over the scraps while you and your ilk pillage the planet, is about to receive its comeuppance.
Read more
Comment Commented Louis Stouch
Democracy is now in crisis. Even the US, the world’s leading democracy, elected a con artist and would-be dictator as its president. Although Trump has toned down his rhetoric since he was elected, he has changed neither his behavior nor his advisers. His cabinet comprises incompetent extremists and retired generals.
What lies ahead?
I am confident that democracy will prove resilient in the US. Its Constitution and institutions, including the fourth estate, are strong enough to resist the excesses of the executive branch, thus preventing a would-be dictator from becoming an actual one. ...............
I love guys like soros. so democracy is NOW in crisis? I don't recall Gyorgy complaining when Obama was running roughshod over the Constitution, making up the Rules as he went along. But now that someone who more fully represents the Will of the People, and not the Establishment, is in office and democracy is in peril. Go figure.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Like it or not, Soros isn't troubling himself or his readers with truth. The illegals ("migrants") coming to Europe are about as necessary as a migraine headache. The sad truth is that far from being an economic panacea, the illegals coming to Europe will be a cradle to grave burden. See "Look North, Chancellor Merkel" (http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/423935/look-north-chancellor-merkel-andrew-stuttaford). A few quotes should help.
"Sweden takes in more refugees per capita than any other European country, and immigrants – mainly from the Middle East and Africa – now make up about 16 per cent of the population. The main political parties, as well as the mainstream media, support the status quo. Questioning the consensus is regarded as xenophobic and hateful. Now all of Europe is being urged to be as generous as Sweden. So how are things working out in the most immigration-friendly country on the planet? Not so well, says Tino Sanandaji. Mr. Sanandaji is himself an immigrant, a Kurdish-Swedish economist who was born in Iran and moved to Sweden when he was 10. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and specializes in immigration issues. This week I spoke with him by Skype. “There has been a lack of integration among non-European refugees,” he told me. Forty-eight per cent of immigrants of working age don’t work, he said. Even after 15 years in Sweden, their employment rates reach only about 60 per cent. Sweden has the biggest employment gap in Europe between natives and non-natives. From Davos to Brussels, the conventional wisdom is that a massive influx of immigrants is needed to prop up Europe’s welfare states. Unexplained is how the unemployed are meant to pay for the pensions of the retired."
Soros worships illegals because of his allegiance to the cheap labor kleptocracy and his own devotion to the fantasy of a borderless world. Saner folks should remember that a nation without borders dies. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The migrants overwhelming and destroying Europe are no more refugees than they are Martians. They are economic migrants (illegals in American terms) using the magic word "asylum" to invade and ultimately devastate Europe. Europe has no more reason to welcome these people than Russia had to welcome the Nazis. Note the German connection in both cases.
Of course, phony asylum seekers are great for the cosmopolitan elite. A wonderful way to demonstrate their (non-existent) "moral superiority" and a useful tool for destroying the Europeans nations that Soros hates so well.
Of course, will the likes of Soros ever let "refugees" into his own bastion of privileged? His little world of gated communities and exclusive neighborhoods? Of course, not.
If Soros had to actually deal with the these people for 1 minute he would be telling us how land mines are the "moral" solution to the problem Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Here are some reasonable ideas for fixing Europe before it is too late.
1. End Schengen – Schengen has created Open Borders for terrorists and illegals. No society can survive this insanity. Illegals and terrorists must be stopped at national borders and dealt with.
2. End the Euro – The Euro has been an economic and political doomsday machine for many nations in Europe. The Euro has made Europe that prison of nations, the charnel house of nations, the concentration camp of nations. Floating exchange rates, of national currencies, provide an essential flexibility that Europe must have. The Euro has all of the flaws of the Gold Standard with several new ones added.
3. End the ECJ – The European Court of Justice has acted as the Führer of the Euroreich. The ECJ should be immediately abolished. The ECJ has successfully (so far) opposed every effort to bring sanity to illegal immigration, terrorism, etc. The endless British headlines “Bombers on Benefits” are what the ECJ really amounts to. “Human rights” for terrorists, illegals, etc… The people of Europe get Rotherham, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, banlieues, tournantes, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc.
4. Taxes – Europe should immediately impose a hedge-fund billionaires tax to finance immigration enforcement. After all, it is only fair that the advocates of Open Borders should pay for the carnage they have imposed.
5. Property – Europe should immediately utilize the property of hedge-fund billionaires to provide camps for illegals while they are being removed. The fairness of this should be obvious.
6. Truth and Reconciliation – Europe is in desperate need of a Truth and Reconciliation commission to address the horrors that Europe’s elites have imposed on the people of Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Soros represents the most important "value" Europe has... Namely, the "right" of people in gated communities to cheap labor (and cheap moral superiority). Soros will do anything to protect this "value" and if the people of Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, don't like it... They can just endure the suffering they so richly deserve (according to Soros). Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
What Soros calls "Europe" is really German oppression of the rest of Europe. Actually, is it just the corrupt alliance of identity politics left (Soros/Fisher) and the economic right (Soros/Schäuble) with Merkel combining both evils in one person.
When Germany declared that it would take an unlimited number of "refugees" (illegal economic migrants in real life), Germany violated several European agreements (notably the Dublin Regulation). Now Germany wants to impose its unilateral policy disaster on the rest of Europe. Not surprisingly the rest of Europe isn’t interested.
Germany under Merkel choose to attack the rest of Europe. Europe (and many Germans) are fighting back. No one in Europe should be subject to the EuroReich’s tyranny and oppression. Merkel’s vision of paradise is clearly a (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever (while prattling on about “human rights”, Open Europe, “we can do it”, etc.)
What does the Soros/Merkel EuroReich offer to the people of Europe? Sadly, we know the answer all too well. It is Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc. forever. If anyone does to challenge the EuroReich/EuroElite they can expect a “hate” crimes trial in short order. Sadly, the EUSSR and the USSR are becoming ever more alike.
Of course, the evil of the EUSSR doesn’t end with Cologne and Bataclan. The Euro has brought devastation to much of Europe with no hope of recovery (or debt relief) as long Herr Merkel is in charge. Yet another (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever.
There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
The USSR was evil. The EUSSR is little better. Time for a change. Brexit will help to bring down the Euroreich.
Read more
Comment Commented Roman Podolyan
Okay. Here is a graph of GDP per capita PPP , Russia, Georgia and Ukraine:
https://www.google.com/publicdata/explore?ds=d5bncppjof8f9_&hl=en&dl=en#!ctype=l&strail=false&bcs=d&nselm=h&met_y=ny_gdp_pcap_pp_cd&scale_y=lin&ind_y=false&rdim=region&idim=country:RUS:GEO:UKR&ifdim=region&tdim=true&tstart=1072562400000&tend=1451253600000&hl=en_US&dl=en&ind=false
It shows the development after the "color revolutions". Actually there was nothing to be threatened about that revolutions: Russian growth on this indicator was much better than Georgian or Ukrainian one.
And Georgia doesn't look worse after banishing Soros' friend Saakashvili. Saakashvili is liar, embezzler, racketeer, corrupted official (now in Ukraine) and warmonger. His regime used political repressions against the opponents, tortures on citizens of Georgia, started a war in Ossetia and lost it. But don't expect to learn that from Soros or "open society" Soros advertises.
Being citizen of Ukraine (unfortunately), destroyed by one more Soros-sponsored "revolution", and a war on separatists started started by one more bunch of warmongers Soros helped to power, I say: don't believe to this man. Instead of "open societies" in both Georgia and Ukraine there are destroyed societies with bad prospects. Read more
Comment Commented rachel horwitz
This is an excellent article. EVERYONE should read it. But the problem is, few will. As an ex-teacher/librarian, I have dealt with this problem for a long time. The only suggestion I can think of is that EVERYONE should buy and read their local newspaper. My wish for the new year is that EVERYONE reads. (3 everyone's, wow.) Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
The diagnosis part of this piece -- recognizing the misleading claims made by the "market fundamentalists" -- is tremendously valuable.
The rest reads like it was written 3-4 years ago. At this point in time, We should be comfortable enough to articulate some technical aspects of the EU/EMU story.
No deficits + No devaulation + No fiscal transfers ==> migration and movement of economic activity as the remaining options for balancing. Together those two resulted in the xenophobic politics we have now.
Kicking over one MENA hornet's nest after another did not help either. Doing so in the name of democracy, only to abandon democracy each time islamic governments began to form also did not help.
Bailing out big banks while the "troubled" EU/EMU member nations had massive unemployment also did not help. It just made the de-facto priorities of the system's architects or operators clear, and made claims of benevolent internationalism sound hollow. And this returns us to the quite accurate diagnosis made by Soros and some others here on Proj. Syn. -- Market fundamentalism.
While all these crisis points could work, at times, to Russia's advantage, that is not their source, and one further erodes their sanity to keep repeating that. Advocates of an open society, (taking the term at face value here), need to firstly abandon the market fundamentalism if they are to get any traction against xenophobic right-populists.
I will also contend that the market fundamentalists themselves are not actually threatened by the right-populists (unless they are Muslim). Barring mega-disasters (i.e., war at home, an unlikely black-swan situation that can be discounted), market fundamentalists still make money in an authoritarian state.
Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
Why won't you listen to soros? He's earned billions and the right to control you loosers. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
dan baur,
"Why won't you listen to soros? He's earned billions and the right to control you loosers. "
You are so right. We should have listened to Marie Antionette when she said "Let them eat cake". She, at least, could afford cake. Doesn't that prove that she was right and the rabble were wrong? Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I am afraid Mr. Soros, because in every single so called western democracy the ballot has not and will not bring any change. In the US the "elected" government is totally unresponsive to anyone not giving campaign "donations" and has the last election proved beyond any reasonable doubt neither party has any interest in changing it. If has looks very very likely the Trump presidency is a rich man's wet dream, I suspect the next move by the abandoned and forsaken of our system will be 5.56, 7.62 and IED's. We are likely headed for a low grade insurgency that could last a generation. Democracy has completely and utterly FAILED anyone who can't make campaign donations I.E. legal bribes and our so called "leadership" doesn't even bother to pretend otherwise.
In Europe the fragmenting has only begun The EU as a similar problem to the US in that only the "Right" people can get even a pretense of consideration. While I doubt they will follow the US into violence. I would guess the UK is a forerunner not an outlier. I suspect that in the end the debtor nations will walk away from the never ending merry go round that is just making them poorer and poorer.
The big problem I see in both is they give lip service at best to the voters and total service and loyalty to the rich and well connected. As these positions are OBVIOUSLY contradictory the peons,I mean peasants excuse voters have to the (Logical) conclusion that all politicians are corrupt liars in service to the rich and well connected and based on the evidence they are right. Thus change any change even if it comes with jackboots and war becomes more acceptable then the status quo. Read more
Experts review the experts’ views
The Trump Enigma
John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.
Climate Change in the Trumpocene Age
Bo Lidegaard examines arguments by Jeffrey Sachs, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Joseph Stiglitz, and other Project Syndicate commentators and concludes that the US president-elect’s ability to derail global progress toward a green economy is more limited than many believe.
Sky-High Monetary Policy
Stefan Gerlach examines the promise and limitations of “helicopter money,” and considers arguments for and against advanced by Project Syndicate commentators.
Your guide to the best thinking on current events
Trump and the End of the West?
As the US president-elect fills his administration, the direction of American policy at home and abroad is coming into clearer focus. Mohamed El-Erian, Ana Palacio, Joschka Fischer, and other Project Syndicate contributors interpret what they see on the horizon.
Waiting for Trump
America’s president-elect has done little to assuage growing anxiety, both at home and abroad, since his victory. Benjamin Cohen, Ana Palacio, Stephen Roach, and other Project Syndicate contributors explain why the fear is justified.
What Will Trump Do?
The populist surge challenging political establishments worldwide has now claimed the biggest prize of all. Jan-Werner Mueller, Nouriel Roubini, Joseph Stiglitz, and other Project Syndicate commentators weigh the costs for America and the world.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.
PS On Air: Jim O’Neill
Jim O’Neill discusses BRICS and Brexit with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky, Jennifer Nille of L’Echo, and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore on the latest edition of PS On Air.
On Air with Shashi Tharoor (full-length)
Preview PS On Air, a new monthly video series in which Project Syndicate’s distinguished contributors engage with journalists and editors from the newspapers that publish them. Former UN Under-Secretary-General Shashi Tharoor, an MP for the Indian National Congress, is our first guest.
Stability at Bay
The Transitions of 2016
Christine Lagarde hitches the global economy's prospects to China and the Fed.
How to Fight Jihadi Terrorism
George Soros worries that Western societies are walking into the trap set for them by ISIS and its ilk.
Exporting the Chinese Model
Francis Fukuyama asks what lies ahead for China's geopolitically momentous "One Belt, One Road" strategy.