No Decarbonization Without Democratization

Decarbonization would be easier to accomplish in China, which is a country controlled by a single communist party.



The evidence is clear. China was able to raise the living standards of its +1 billion impoverished people faster than India - the largest democracy in the World. Why?



A nation under the control of a single party is able to focus better and faster on a strategic national goal than large democracies, like India, one of the largest polluters on Earth.



Please, don’t try to mix your democratization agenda with decarbonization; it will complicate and retard progress on climate control, which is an urgent matter that requires all of the countries to act in unison.