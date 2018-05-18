ANARCHY IS THE READY RETROGRADE RESPONSE TO THE REACTIONARY FEARS AND ATTITUDES NESTING IN THE HEARTS AND MINDS OF THE POWERFUL ON THE THRESHOLD OF MAJOR SOCIOPOLITICAL AND SOCIOECONOMIC CHANGES THAT WOULD ALTER THE BALANCE OF POWER AGAINST THEM



The essence of Anarchy is recurrent in history, and it again exploded violently onto the European sociopolitical and socioeconomic spheres over one hundred years ago, in the early 20th century, with World War I, the war to end all wars, and the Bolshevik Revolution, that followed the Industrial Revolution begun in mostly England and France in the 19th century, that had conspicuously and perniciously exacerbated and spread the patent and toxic inequality of the times, so well described by Victor Hugo in his landmark Les Misérables. But the scale and horror of World War II, with the nuclear devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cambodian War, the Egypt-Israel War, the Iraq Wars, the Afghanistan War, the Syrian War, the Yemen War, and yes, the interminable Palestine-Israel War, ISIS, and really, all other wars in history, are all manifestations of Anarchy brought about by the unfettered desire for power by the rich in the context of inequality grotesquely and unfairly punishing the poor.



The failed Multilateralism of The League of Nations rose from its ashes, like the phoenix beginning a new cycle, hopefully for centuries, at the end of World War II, as of 1945, with the establishment of the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. These multilateral organizations, and others, though imperfect, rose to give hope to millions upon millions of disenfranchised survivors of the war, and have evolved into a network of powerful and effective institutions serving the peoples of some 200 countries, in all manner of adverse contexts and circumstances, and staunchly facing clear threats like imminent wars, epidemics and new infectious diseases, cyclical global warming and anthropogenic climate disruption. All in the quest for comprehensive environmentally-friendly development to secure peace and prosperity on a global scale. No individual has the right to arbitrarily or autocratically and needlessly devolve, or deflate, or destroy, this crucial multilateral societal structure, and worse for the sake of self-aggrandizement, a condemnable purpose not only crassly counter-productive and irrational from every point of view, but a clear and present betrayal of humanity, in peace time, much in the vein and in the nature of war-time crimes against humanity.



There is no faculty than can mediate between the known and the proximate unknown better than intuition, as it feeds on curiosity, and observation, and lights the way to reasoned discovery.



The problem posed by the ominous welfare gap between the haves and have nots



The research objectives derived from the problem posed by the ominous welfare gap between the haves and have nots



Fundamental research that would be required to better comprehend the current welfare gap between the rich and the poor, between the First World and the other coexisting Worlds, if we are to efficiently and quickly move to achieve and optimize, the general and planetary survival and welfare, at this threatening time when science and technology have far outpaced ethics and the law, without inducing holocaust instead.



The research questions derived from the research objectives derived from the problem posed by the ominous welfare gap between the haves and have nots must be addressed through curiosity, observation, intuition, and reason.



The capitalization imbalance between the northern hemisphere, and the southern hemisphere, developed countries and the underdeveloped, and between OECD countries and the rest, suggests that something may be failing in the capital markets’ capacity to arbitrate investments: It would seem that it does not function effectively, and that the not so uncommon perception of increasing relative backwardness of the Third World is true. If so, beyond investigating its causes, it is necessary to investigate the attributes, achievements, and plans of existing multilateral and governmental poverty eradication and economic development organizations, and of their private counterparts, and the regulatory environment, in order to determine the need and opportunity for the creation of new private-public systems to increase the north-south investments rate.



This is one of my earliest efforts to propose a Partnership for Development in the American Hemisphere at a time in which many of the root causes of the ominous welfare gap that is still festering and growing today and tearing at the seams of the world, was clearly visible. Bill Clinton, 1992: "It's the economy stupid!"



A narration of the vision and mission for "A Partnership for Development with the United States of America" including some interactions with world leaders.



Mathematical Model and Simulation for "A Partnership for Development with the United States of America" that would articulate Private Sector and Public Sector entities pertinent to environmentally-friendly holistic socioeconomic development in the American Hemisphere, bringing together its 35 nations, in a concerted effort to reduce and eliminate the existing ominous welfare gap, led by the Private Sector, for profit. Model and Simulation developed in Excel in 1999, and subjected to its subsequent versions through Excel 2003 and its updates through 2014. Some macros may not work appropriately today.



A cursory analytical look at Thomas Piketty's Thesis clearly suggests that the intrinsic nature of Capitalism ensures that the rich will get richer and the poor poorer, ad infinitum, till annihilation of the poorest, in any society in any country, unless taxation through a sole consumption tax is used to regularly redistribute the wealth created in all societies, within societies, in such a way as to preempt consumption by the poorest from falling below the threshold of autonomous survival with monotonically increasing welfare potential, that would bring their share of wealth consumption irreversibly and asymptotically closer to consumption by the richest of the rich over time. This condition would not imply equality, only the trend to equality, but when perceptible, would ensure the possibility of harmonious socioeconomic development and peace. Absolute extreme poverty as well as relative extreme poverty would be eradicated, and planetary rescue could then be pursued, essentially through voluntary population stabilization, production and consumption stabilization, and carbon emissions stabilization.



At the crux of world peace, and planetary rescue, would be tax reform, via Sole Consumption Tax (SCT), that would enable eradication of absolute extreme poverty and relative extreme poverty, through regular income redistribution ensuring the attainment of autonomous survival with increasing welfare potential for the poorest, that would irreversibly approach that of the richest, voluntary population stabilization, voluntary production and consumption stabilization, and carbon emissions stabilization.



