Is Europe Heading for Another Crisis?
Bleak assessments of the European economy’s prospects might invoke a sense of déjà vu. Will looming gas shortages, a deepening cost-of-living crisis, and a likely growth downturn push the eurozone back to the brink?
In this Big Question, we ask Willem H. Buiter, Megan Greene, Daniel Gros, and Paola Subacchi just how bitter a winter Europe should expect.