 Skip to main content
Access provided by

The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

kaletsky65_GettyImages_EUflagsparliament Getty Images

Is Europe Heading for Another Crisis?

The Big Question is a regular feature in which Project Syndicate commentators concisely address a timely topic.

Bleak assessments of the European economy’s prospects might invoke a sense of déjà vu. Will looming gas shortages, a deepening cost-of-living crisis, and a likely growth downturn push the eurozone back to the brink?

In this Big Question, we ask Willem H. Buiter, Megan GreeneDaniel Gros, and Paola Subacchi just how bitter a winter Europe should expect.

Featured in this Big Question

  1. Willem H. BuiterWillem H. Buiter
  2. Megan GreeneMegan Greene
  3. Daniel GrosDaniel Gros
  4. Paola SubacchiPaola Subacchi

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

https://prosyn.org/N7EJvj2;

More
PS OnPoint

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.