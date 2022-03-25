From Cold War to Hot Peace

Russia might have come up with a mix of coronavirus pandemic related concepts and anti-nazism pride to cook up not a world war Z but a special military operation Z against the purely materialistic free of free will and thus zombie Wunderwaffen West. So the schematic picture of the conflict might be the Russian orthodox spirit fighting with low tech but high body numbers the materialistic enlightenment using high tech and low body numbers, and consequently one mighy wonder how and to what extent the enlightenment influenced the russian orthodox church if at all.