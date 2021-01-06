Germany After Merkel

US President-elect Joe Biden may have promised a “return to normalcy,” but the truth is that there is no going back. The world is changing in fundamental ways, and the actions the world takes in the next few years will be critical to lay the groundwork for a sustainable, secure, and prosperous future.
For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world’s foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.
But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.
As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads and book reviews, Say More contributor interviews, The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.
By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.
Hamed Abdel-Samad, Aus Liebe zu Deutschland: Ein Warnruf (For Love of Germany: A Warning Call), DTV, 2020.
Tobias Bunde, Laura Hartmann, Franziska Stärk, Randolf Carr, Christoph Erber, Julia Hammelehle, Juliane Kabus, “Zeitenwende | Wendezeiten: Sonderausgabe des MSR zur deutschen Auben- und Sicherheitspolitik” (“Zeitenwend | Wendezeiten: Special Edition of the Munich Security Report on German Foreign and Security Policy”), Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, 2020.
Clemens Fuest, Wie wir unsere Wirtschaft retten: Der Weg aus der Coronakrise(How to Save Our Economy: The Way Out of the Coronavirus Crisis), Aufbau Verlag, 2020.
Thomas Heilmann and Nadine Schön. Neustaat: Politik und Staat müssen sich ändern(New State: Politics and the State Have to Change), FinanzBuch Verlag, 2020.
Thilo Sarrazin. Der Staat an seinen Grenzen. Über Wirkung von Einwanderung in Geschichte und Gegenwart (The State at Its Borders: The Effects of Immigration in the Past and Present), Langen Mueller Verlag, 2020.
BERLIN – Donald Trump’s long goodbye from the White House is proving to be as painful as anyone imagined (complete with the outgoing president considering whether martial law could be used to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory), leaving the world little time to reflect on much else. But another important transfer of power is approaching in Germany for the first time in 16 years, and Germans are already preparing for “Superwahljahr 2021.”
In this “super election year,” there will be federal elections for the Bundestag in September, regional elections in six of the country’s 16 Länder (states), and an all-important vote within the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The latter vote will determine Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor as party leader, and that person will then be in a strong position to become the next chancellor. By the end of the year, Germany’s political leadership – and perhaps its broader political landscape – will be completely different than it is today.
Merkel, for her part, can look back at more than 15 years of guiding Europe’s largest economy and most populous country through long periods of stability and prosperity that were nonetheless punctuated by many crises. As chancellor, she dealt with three US presidents, two Chinese presidents, four French presidents, five British prime ministers, and seven Italian prime ministers, all while enduring many years of strained relations with Russia’s perpetual president, Vladimir Putin. Because German voters tend to prefer a cautious leader with a steady hand, Merkel fit her country’s collective psyche like a bespoke glove.
We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.
To continue reading, subscribe now.
Subscribeor
Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.
Register
Already have an account? Log in