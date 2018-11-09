Forecasting Is Fallible, Yet Necessary

I try, not always successfully, to regard economics as an experimental science. In such a science, one proposes a theory, and if relevant experiments have been performed, see if your theory gives results consistent with the data. This can never prove the theory (cf. mechanics, Newtonian), but at least it will not disprove it.



In economics, history is the result of experiments. Here is an important example. Most economic theories tells us that when times are good, the national debt should be significantly paid down. Keynes wrote, "The Boom, not the Slump, is the time for Austerity at the Treasury." So suppose we look at history:



The federal government has balanced the budget, eliminated deficits for more than three years, and paid down the debt more than 10% in just six periods since 1776, bringing in enough revenue to cover all of its spending during 1817-21, 1823-36, 1852-57, 1867-73, 1880-93, and 1920-30. The debt was paid down 29%. 100%, 59%, 27%, 57%, and 38% respectively. A depression began in 1819, 1837, 1857, 1873, 1893 and 1929.



Here a depression means 6 quarters or more of a reduction in per capita GDP.



Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) on the other hand has an explanation. Briefly, the federal deficit measure the flow of money from the federal government to the private sector. When we have a surplus, that reverses the flow. It sucks money OUT of the private sector. This places great stress on the banking system which eventually leads to a financial crisis.



Using this theory, MMT economists noticed that starting in about 1996, the trade deficit was larger than the federal deficit (except for a brief period in 2003). Thus as in the 6 periods noted above, money was flowing OUT of the private sector. This enabled them to forecast the crash in 2008 although they did not get the date exactly right.



The moral of the story is that when you see a forecast, look at the theory behind it to see what its record has been.



