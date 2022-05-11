Heroes of the Apocalypse

"The fifth horseman is us" sounds not only as a warning but also as a vision to me. Awareness of the capacity of the ecosystems we depend on, could lead to selfcontrol of the human population. This would be an iteration of "food supply" as a limiting factor as Hancock describes it. In a market based supply system that could be realized by adding the future costs, production causes by stressing the environment, on top the prize of a product. Non sustainable production, for example by using fossile fuels, would become much more expensive. Thereby an incentive to change production methods would be given.