Did US Biotechnology Help to Create COVID-19?

It turns out that there is quite a bit of history here. The lab leak theory was denounced as a ‘conspiracy theory’ in a letter organized by Peter Daszak. Peter Daszak (as head of EcoHealth) sent millions of dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then claimed that he had ‘no competing financial interests’. In other words, he baldly lied.



J.D. Sachs shutdown (to his credit) at least one investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 virus because Peter Daszak was involved.



Is Peter Daszak a mass murderer up their with Mao, Stalin, Hitler, and Pol Pot? Given that the lab leak theory has not been proven, it is too soon to say. However, his mendacity is not in doubt.