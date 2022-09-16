What’s Breaking Democracy?

The internationalization of economic and financial relationships has undermined the authority of the nation-state and created the conditions for today’s confluence of global crises. Worse, the unraveling of neoliberalism has led not to a progressive revival, but to something more politically contingent and uncertain.
CAMBRIDGE – My colleagues Gary Gerstle and Helen Thompson share an academic home at the University of Cambridge, and their new books share a common purpose: how to understand the dysfunctionality that has beset Western democracies. They explore that question in very different but complementary ways, offering deep insights into the disequilibrium dynamics of democratic capitalism. When read together, one sees clearly how the dissolution of Gerstle’s Neoliberal Order has stoked the disorder that Thompson analyzes.
The contrast between the two books owes much to the authors’ backgrounds. Gerstle, a historian of political ideas, ideologies, and cultures, writes from an American perspective. In The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order: America and the World in the Free Market Era, he tracks how initially radical political programs become institutionalized as all-encompassing “orders” when the opposition accepts their terms. Thus, the New Deal Order was established when the Republican Eisenhower administration chose not to try to repeal the Democratic Roosevelt administration’s central institutional reforms.
Similarly, after its failed attempt to renew the New Deal Order through health-care reform, the Clinton administration embraced the liberated markets of the Reagan Revolution and thereby extended the Neoliberal Order until its demise in the post-2001 “forever wars” and the 2008 financial crisis. Gerstle presents Donald Trump’s ethno-populist appeal as signaling the exhaustion of the Neoliberal Order, the disintegration of which has left the United States polarized and paralyzed in the face of longstanding racial issues and the inescapable challenge of climate change.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
How should we understand the dysfunctionality that has beset Western democracies? The answer requires considering key developments during the past century in politics, economics, culture, law, and the energy that powers our daily lives.
traces the historical roots of the West’s current problems to the rise of neoliberalism in the 1970s.
Ukraine’s current counteroffensive, in which its forces have regained control of some 3,400 square miles (8,800 square kilometers) of the country’s territory, has raised hopes that a Russian defeat is possible, if not inevitable. But while Russia’s occupation has been weakened, Ukraine’s path to victory for remains long, arduous, and rife with pitfalls.
Russia’s shutdown of its main gas pipeline to Europe has further darkened the eurozone’s already-gloomy economic outlook. With inflation soaring, a recession appearing increasingly likely, and financing conditions beginning to diverge, we asked PS commentators just how much danger the European economy is in.
Log in/Register
Please log in or register to continue. Registration is free and requires only your email address.
Helen Thompson, Disorder: Hard Times in the 21st Century, Oxford University Press, 2022.
CAMBRIDGE – My colleagues Gary Gerstle and Helen Thompson share an academic home at the University of Cambridge, and their new books share a common purpose: how to understand the dysfunctionality that has beset Western democracies. They explore that question in very different but complementary ways, offering deep insights into the disequilibrium dynamics of democratic capitalism. When read together, one sees clearly how the dissolution of Gerstle’s Neoliberal Order has stoked the disorder that Thompson analyzes.
The contrast between the two books owes much to the authors’ backgrounds. Gerstle, a historian of political ideas, ideologies, and cultures, writes from an American perspective. In The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order: America and the World in the Free Market Era, he tracks how initially radical political programs become institutionalized as all-encompassing “orders” when the opposition accepts their terms. Thus, the New Deal Order was established when the Republican Eisenhower administration chose not to try to repeal the Democratic Roosevelt administration’s central institutional reforms.
Similarly, after its failed attempt to renew the New Deal Order through health-care reform, the Clinton administration embraced the liberated markets of the Reagan Revolution and thereby extended the Neoliberal Order until its demise in the post-2001 “forever wars” and the 2008 financial crisis. Gerstle presents Donald Trump’s ethno-populist appeal as signaling the exhaustion of the Neoliberal Order, the disintegration of which has left the United States polarized and paralyzed in the face of longstanding racial issues and the inescapable challenge of climate change.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Registeror
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account? Log in