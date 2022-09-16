What’s Breaking Democracy?

Great opening statement and great book reviews. I'd like to add that John Burn-Murdoch over at the FT has a great little article entitled:"Britain and the US are poor societies with some very rich people."



That opening line is a great one. What follows that is even better are the links under the chart that is included within the article.



Check out that data. There needs to be a lot more of it utilized within a timely basis, explained, published, and republished, and rehashed globally.



What's really needed is a lot more of simple, clear factual statements like that one from John Burn-Murdoch with the accompanying data. Now admittedly some of it is just based on "surveys". It can be a whole lot better the more imminent and accurate it all gets! Got it???