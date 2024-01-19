The Two Faces of the Euro

Show paragraph

I agree with the general content of the article, but I wonder if Schäuble or any other German politician enforcing austerity is acting in the interest of the ruling classes in Germany or anywhere else in the EU. Who in the EU could have an interest in a declining Europe? It looks to me much more like politicians like Schäuble have the support of the electorate in their country and are acting as narrow-minded mercantilist populists without embracing a vision of a prosperous Europe after sacrificing some sovereignty and stubbornness for a win-win solution.