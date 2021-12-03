Germany's Modern Angst

Belatedly, the EU is meeting up with the challenges of the US, with endless and out-of-control immigration, facing increasing levels of complex security systems determining who is a full citizen, who can work and which participation levels are blessed.



Instead of a past US integration model, where incoming immigrants wanted to become Americans, speak English and use the 'Melting-Pot' to share-out a global mix of values, skills, attitudes and aspirations, both the EU, and Germany in particular, as one of the core economies, and the US, appear caught in a fear-syndrome that is building an increasing level of distrust among the fragile new demographics.



Germany, appear to be moving towards a society with almost 30% being new immigrants, with deep cultural and ethnic differences that will add distrust and anger at the most basic levels. In the US the growth of undocumented people and their children has sowed distrust and anger among the young for decades, and the political tension between 'native' based political forces and more liberal ones clamoring for awarding a path to citizenship and more EU type social benefits is evident in the disintegrating discourse in Washington, DC.



In a chaotic, rapidly evolving global system, it appears from the authors that "The EU, in Streeck’s view, is an undemocratic leviathan in waiting. Its core logic is toward greater centralization, loss of rootedness, and inequality. More Europe means less real democracy."



The degree of control imposed by EU during the Covid experimentation appear to be a harbinger of the future for both the EU and the US; large corporate systems require a stable global production system, with a permeable borders, and an endless supply of cheap labor. But, local demographics are breaking down, with a rising level of anger and distrust, in a mix of cultural ethnicity and faith that has no uniting neighborhood or national basis.



Whether "Germans are cocooned by a web of visible and invisible borders that both shield them and hold them in place politically" and the US rising numbers of undocumented young people will afford either the US or the EU sufficient social and political cohesion to grow the necessary will to create a new, stable and viable economy to meet the disruption created by the climate crisis, the Covid crisis and the unimaginable force of a global population marching towards an unsustainable 12 billion mass remains to be see, of course, by our children.



For now Fear, and anger, appear to be the two social and psychological forces to be wary of; Germany experienced these destabilizing forces during the march towards WWII already. And today's mass of young people may not continue to accept the degree of social control imposed by a more vulnerable aging cohort. Thus, the authors' projections of more 'borders' appear likely.