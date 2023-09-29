A Chinese Bubble Long in the Making

This is very interesting, but it fails to note that China has one of the world's highest rates of women in the workforce and that women themselves are choosing not to have children - as always happens as countries industrialize and move up the economic ladder. That reality may have more to do with China's declining population as much as the one child policy. Also a declining population is not necessarily a problem, especially if the remaining population is proportionately rich. A further factor is China's burgeoning technology and educational industries. China is producing more high quality research today than the US by a substantial margin; it is leading in many areas of technological development. Combine that with the US efforts to sink China's technology sectors and whole new areas of economic and technological potential are opening in China. To top all of this off, the government clearly wants to shift investment from real estate into technology and is using the current crisis to push that goal. In other words, the future remains extremely uncertain and there are many possible ways that China can bridge this present crisis.