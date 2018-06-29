American Democracy on the Brink

The President imposes travel restrictions on the same countries Obama imposed restrictions on and Democracy is in danger? Get a grip. I guess when "the sainted one" did it, Democracy was OK, but now it is in danger.



The court holds that people who oppose abortion for religious reasons can't be forced to advertise abortion and Democracy is in danger? Get a grip. Did the court outlaw abortion? Not exactly. Did the court prevent the state of California from advertising abortion? Not exactly.



The court holds that bakers can't be forced to decorate cakes in ways they oppose (for religious reasons) and and Democracy is in danger? Get a grip. Note that the baker in question was quite willing to sell cakes to Gays and there were plenty of bakeries in the same town quite willing to decorate cakes for Gay weddings (the Gay bakeries refused to decorate traditional cakes, but that kind of bigotry was OK).



There isn't the slightest evidence that any of the recent Supreme Court rulings were contrary to public opinion. Of course, for years (decades) cosmopolitan elites have rejected Democracy and used the court to impose their will.



That's not happening at moment, and the author is upset. Get a grip. Democracy is working just fine... Just not the way you like it.