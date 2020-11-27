America’s Political Crisis and the Way Forward

Nothing good can ever come out from an immoral state of polity, immoral state of society, and an immoral state of an economy. Humanity needs a moral code of conduct across all polities, societies and economies. Enough of glossing over the ethical and spiritual dimensions of the humankind and it’s about time to tilt the balance from the material way of life to the moral way of life. These are the great red lines that must not to be crossed and as long as humanity careless for these red lines, calamities will surely increase and haunt us all again. Covid-19 is one example of how weak and fragile we are no matter how advanced technologically we have become we remain incomplete and imperfect. The best among you are the best in conduct and attitude towards themselves, others and all creatures. For lack of space, I think I will stop here.