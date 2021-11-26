Our AI Odyssey

Professor Nye and many other thoughtful people are raising a belated Looking Glass for all of us to take a quick and timely view of where global industry and technology has already begun to take us. And, it may be frightening to many to consider the implications of allowing global industry leaders to maximize their production profits by introducing irreversible non-human elements of control, creativity and regulatory imperatives.



During the current wave of suppression of rigid, rational scientific and ethical open discussion about the most effective means of addressing global health issues it has become alarmingly clear that politicians and owners of the news media, Google and other platforms that we no longer have a reliable, trustworthy investigative go-to for current events. AI algorithms are used to change our perceptions, facts and moral codes: Increasingly we are not allowed a FREE, OPEN and HUMAN Based Discourse.



In the labor market, with a global population marching towards 12 billion over the remaining years of this century, workers at all levels will be replaced by production, information and research done better and more quickly by AI directed robotic systems.



The proposed implementation of 5-6 G networks towers at every street corner, with microwave radiation of questionable health impact, along with a canopy of 10,000 satellites, will make the Internet-of-All Things so pervasive that the instant data mass access to information about everything all human beings are doing in current time, as well as in very predictive future times, will be accessible to all corporations, political parties and hackers of any country.



For our children, and our teachers, the seduction of AI platforms may be a double-edged avalanche in an era where both public education and higher education is being co-opted by commercial funding from corporations that want to maximize both profits and voting influence.



Lacking in the introduction of AI systems by corporations is regulatory oversight that cannot be compromised by corporate revolving doors. The complete failure of the global regulatory system with respect to oversights of the media and the medical establishment should be a warning: Our governance is, indeed, quickly becoming a top-down non-democratic, non-human, non-moral, and completely unethical system.



As AI systems self-promote, self-learn and self-replicate, perhaps, all human beings might do well to reflect on whether they trust these systems to safe-guard everyone, and all our children-to-come.