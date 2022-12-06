wei53_HECTOR RETAMALAFP via Getty Images_zero covid HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
en English

Life, Liberty, and Lost Output

The protests that have erupted across China show that the country’s populace prioritizes freedom of movement and assembly over draconian pandemic restrictions. While the government has resisted loosening its strict zero-COVID regime, civil unrest may force it to change course.

NEW YORK – The anti-quarantine protests that erupted across China last month highlight the gulf between the Chinese people and Communist Party leaders regarding the necessity of the strict zero-COVID policy. Given the obvious disconnect, it is worth examining how and why the authorities and the public have grown so far apart in their assessment of the policy’s costs and benefits.

One important difference seems to be the value that the two sides assign to liberty. While the public may prioritize freedom over severe pandemic restrictions, the government asserts that sacrifices are necessary to save lives.

There is little doubt that China’s containment strategy has saved many people. As I recently argued, China’s huge population means that even if it had the same death rate, vaccines, vaccination rates, public attitudes, and public-health policies as the United States, more than a million Chinese likely would have died from COVID-19 this year, compared to roughly 240,000 in the US. It could be argued, therefore, that the zero-COVID policy has saved at least a million Chinese lives.

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

YA-Magazine_Promo_Onsite_1333x1000

Secure your copy of PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2023

PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2023 is almost here, and available only to Digital Plus or Premium subscribers.

Subscribe now to secure a print copy of the magazine, as well as digital access to all its content, including exclusive insights from German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Nobel laureate economist Joseph E. Stiglitz, and more.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/0VMllEt