Is the Benefit of China’s Zero-COVID Policy Worth the Cost?

A better comparison is Hong Kong. Both mainland China & Hong Kong had experienced few deaths in the first 2 years of the pandemic. Hong Kong had the misfortune of succumbing to the Omicron strain in the first 6 months of this year, culminating in the tragic death of 10,000 persons.



Extrapolating Hong Kong's experience to mainland China, had the mainland succumbed as Hong Kong did, it can be expected to result in 1.8 million deaths in China.



Rightly or wrongly, this was the comparison that the mainland authorities applied when they decided on the continuation of the zero-Covid policy.