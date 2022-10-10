Blowing Down the CPC’s House of Cards

Are their important things missing from that article? I will suggest three of them related to the over expansion of the Industrial Civilization well beyond its useful life. The Economics Profession is one of the key problematic institutions in that process.



1) Alvin Toffler’s The Third Wave. I understood that China was supposed to follow two-tracks: that of the Industrial Civilization (the Second Wave) and what I coined as the Systemic Civilization (the Third Wave). Then, I learned about the Bell and Road Initiative, which to me was a Second Wave project.



2) Michael Gorbachev speech at the United Nations was meant to end militarism in order to bring global peace. My understanding is that was supposed to end the Industrial Civilization. Now after the fact it is clear that the United Nations was not fit to the task. For that reason, the United Nations need a deep transformation to help emerge a decentralized global state, because sovereignty has become a big problem. Sovereignty was practical to end the conflicts involve the peace of the Treaties of Westphalia among European nations. Now the scope is beyond The West that embraced Westphalia.



3) The Arab Spring. A new scientific revolution — a scientific paradigm shift — is missing to go beyond the Industrial Civilization. The environment at large for Economics is that of The Wealth of Globalization.



PD. The above is just a tip of the iceberg of what has been emerging through me.