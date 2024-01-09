In Defense of Billionaires

This article is flawed on a million levels.



First, it cannot properly cite and understand its own sources. The 2013 paper from Kaplan and Rauh clearly states that the Forbes 400 are now "more likely to have started their business having grown up with some wealth, what we consider to be the equivalent of upper middle class." That’s a key point, as I also explain below with concrete examples. The standard right-wing apologetics for the existence of billionaires is that they're self-made. That’s the myth. The reality is that the vast majority of them came from upper class households that substantially funded and aided their initial business ventures (see examples below). The fact that most of them didn't come from billionaire families is irrelevant, as that would be to adopt an arbitrary threshold for this metric like Forbes does. If you were born to a family that had $100 million and later got $3 billion yourself, of course you weren't self-made. You just rode on daddy's coattails, like Donald Trump did. Anyway, roughly a third of the Forbes 400 landed there purely through inheritance, so the fundamental importance of starting out wealthy cannot be discounted.



Second, the petulant reductionism is nauseating. Apparently all the trillions of wealth generated by Amazon can somehow be attributed to Jeff Bezos himself! I wonder if Bezos himself makes every delivery to his buyers. I wonder if Bezos himself writes every line of code for the Buy Box. I wonder if Bezos himself protects the massive data centers that store all the data of Amazon users. Bezos is like capitalist Santa Claus: he's everywhere all at once performing all kinds of miracles. Take away Amazon's workers and Bezos is nothing. The same is true for every other corrupt capitalist currently wrecking the American economy.



Third, the article falls back on tropes about how capitalists and entrepreneurs deserve their enormous wealth because they took so much risk. Bezos didn't take anywhere near as much risk as this article would have you believe. He received $250,000 from mommy and daddy back in 1995 to help out with Amazon. Zuckerberg got $100,000 from daddy to boost Facebook in 2005. Musk was bailed out to the tune of $30,000 by his rich daddy in the mid-1990s, after his first company was on the verge of collapse (pity that we didn't get to that point, as the world would've been spared another corrupt business tyrant). Bill Gates got started with Microsoft because his mamma personally knew the CEO of IBM, who only shifted the development of an OS to an external client because of antitrust pressure from the Department of Justice. The rich don't take risks. They socialize risks so that others take the hit when things go south.



Very rarely is risk under capitalism assumed entirely by one person or one business. Instead, risk is shared and distributed across various social groups and institutions, such as families, corporations, and governments. The most powerful corporations in the system hardly encounter any serious risks. Here are just three major examples. In times of economic crisis, governments routinely save and rescue large companies and industries critical to economic stability (examples include the auto industry, Fannie and Freddie, and AIG during the Great Recession, as well as entire industries during the Covid pandemic, such as airlines, hotels, and restaurants). These companies and industries face virtually zero systemic risks. Simply put, the government will not allow them to fail. Next, leveraged buyouts by private equity firms are specifically designed to impose vast levels of debt on the acquired company, posing very little risk for the new owners, who completed the hostile takeover with hardly any of their own money as a down payment. The massive loans required for these hostile takeovers are usually given in the form of syndicated loans, where multiple lenders join together to offer financing as a way of spreading out and reducing risk. Corporate mergers and acquisitions are also frequently financed through syndicated loans. To further reduce risk, private equity firms have formed cartels in the past as a way of reducing purchase prices for hostile takeovers. Through these cartels, they agreed to avoid outbidding competitors trying to make an acquisition, thus ensuring lower prices for their corporate takeovers. And last example, corporations often file for bankruptcy as a deliberate strategy designed to halt active lawsuits, to prevent others from taking their assets, and to shed labor and retirement costs. It's become bad enough that bankruptcy has actually morphed into a major risk mitigation strategy in corporate America. I could continue with literally dozens of other examples, but I think the point is clear.



Fourth, capitalists and monopolists inflict trillions of dollars in damage to the American economy through lost opportunities in the long run, as they erect barriers to market entry and destroy any promising competition from outsiders. The result is less technological innovation, more rent-seeking behavior, more corruption, and so on.



And finally, contra this article, income is absolutely distributed. It's distributed through class struggle, and when the rich have the upper hand, they will make sure to squeeze out every last dollar they can from the working classes, which is what they've been doing in America for the past five decades.