The New Art of Economic Warfare

What is often left unsaid is that ultimately, money is just a means of transacting between individuals and countries. As long as Russia or any other country under sanctions has something other countries want or need, sanctions is a fool's errand. Western countries that control the global reserve currencies can afford to withstand the price increases of commodities such as oil, gas, grains etc. The reduction in output as a result of sanctions will therefore only punish those countries without the means to pay the higher prices. Just look at what is happening in Sri Lanka. Russia is a resource rich country with a small population to feed. At the end of the day, they don't need iPhones, Mercedes Benz cars, Heineken beer or Cartier watches to survive (and will in fact survive longer without McDonalds, KFC and Coca-Cola). But the rest of the world needs Russian oil, gas and wheat to survive. If Russia has little need to import essentials, the value of the Ruble is of little consequence to them. No matter how much pressure Western countries exert with their triadic sanctions, other countries still need to feed their population and power their economy. They will find ways to trade with Russia. And if a large enough number of them need to do it, eventually there will be a new system of trade independent of the West. India and China alone account for over 1/3 of humanity, and they cannot afford to sever their relationship with Russia due to their need for food and fuel. The Western countries are prepared to let 4 billion (non-white) people starve for the sake of their geopolitical goals, while declaring (quite rightly) that Putin's war against the 44 million Ukrainians is a crime against humanity. The Western leaders even believe in their own self-righteous rhetoric, which makes their actions all the more frightening.