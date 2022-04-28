Will Western Sanctions Change the Global Financial System?

Whether the western sanctions will change the global financial system in the future, depends both on the current intention (or ambition) of the Russian and Chinese top leaders and on their knowledge about the nature of a global internationalized currency.

---

If only little is being done, like Russia's current insistence on the use of ruble alone as both the unit of account and the medium of exchange for the natural gas (and other resource) transaction between the EU and Russia, the global financial system won't be much affected.

---

If much more are being done, like Russia's (and China's) developing much further her country's central government treasury market, FX market, commodity market, stock market, and money market (including the forward market, repo market, derivative market), improving the banking system, and strengthening their domestic legal system, thereby enabling the Russian ruble to become also a reliable store of value and standard for deferred payment in international interactions, inducing the EU countries and many other foreign countries to accumulate rubles as part of the FX reserves of their central banks in the coming years, in direct competition with the US dollar, then the future global financial system will be much affected, and may transform from Bretton woods II to BW III much more easily in the coming decades.

---

Today, contrary to popular opinion, too much credit has been given to the chairperson of Russia's central bank, simply because, when the internationalization of the ruble is concerned, "so little" has been done by her (and her boss) so far.

---